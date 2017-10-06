Caps’ Walker set to become first Australian to play in NHL

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) Washington Capitals forward Nathan Walker is set to become the first Australian player to dress in an NHL game when he makes his debut Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Walker grew up in Sydney after he and his family emigrated from the United Kingdom when he was 2. After his brother Ryan was exposed to the sport, it became clear Nathan had pro potential and he moved to the Czech Republic at age 13 to play minor and then junior hockey.

The Capitals made Walker the first Australian selected in the NHL draft when they took him in the third round in 2014. After a few seasons in the minors, the 23-year-old developed into a strong penalty killer and earned a spot on Washington’s season-opening roster.

