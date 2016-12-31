Capitals use Offensive Firepower to Dominate Devils

The Washington Capitals had a strong performance Saturday and left New Jersey with a victory.

After dropping two straight games, including one Thursday night to the New Jersey Devils, it was clear the Capitals were bound and determined to snap the losing streak. Washington came out of the gate hot and never looked back.

In the end, Washington left the Prudential Center with a 6-2 victory. After being stonewalled by New Jersey backup goalie Keith Kinkaid in the last game, Saturday was a different story. The Caps got to Kinkaid early and often in the win.

Brett Connolly got the scoring going when he put the puck int he back of the net less than three minutes into the game. Jay Beagle deflected a Brooks Orpik shot late in the first to give the Caps a 2-0 lead heading into the first break.

Kyle Palmieri got New Jersey on the board in the second period when he intercepted an errant pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov and beat Philipp Grubauer.

The Capitals turned it on in the second when T.J. Ohie, Alexander Ovechkin, and Justin Williams all added goals. The tally for Ovechkin gave him a goal in three of the last four games.

New Jersey cut into the lead a bit when Beau Bennett redirected a puck past Grubauer in the third period. Just after that goal, Marcus Johansson scored to put the Caps back up by four.

Saturday marked the third time the Capitals scored at least five goals in a game this season.

If not for the offensive outburst, the story of the game would have been penalties. The Capitals gave New Jersey nine power plays. Fortunately, the penalty killers, who have been magnificent lately, were on top of their game once again. The Devils were kept off the scoreboard while on the man advantage.

A well-balanced attack helped the Caps be successful, as all four lines contributed at least one goal in the win. Another key piece to the victory was the play of Grubauer in net. He faced 23 shots and allowed just two goals.

Washington will hit the ice Sunday night back at Verizon Center to take on the Ottawa Senators.

