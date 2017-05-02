Penguins star Sidney Crosby diagnosed with concussion, will not play in Game 4

Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss at least Game 4 of Pittsburgh’s series against the Capitals after being diagnosed with a concussion, head coach Mike Sullivan announced Tuesday.

Crosby will be reevaluated after Game 4, Sullivan said.

Crosby was injured in Monday’s Game 3 loss after being cross-checked in the head by Matt Niskanen. Niskanen, who was asssessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct, said after the game that he “certainly didn’t mean to injure him.” Niskanen will not have a disciplinary hearing with the league.

Crosby remained down on the ice for several moments after the first-period hit before skating off to the locker room under his own power.

Sidney Crosby went to the locker room, Matt Niskanen got a five-minute major and game misconduct. pic.twitter.com/YgoTbUEMWt — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) May 1, 2017

Crosby has a history of concussions, including one earlier this season that caused him to miss his team’s first six games. He missed 41 games at the end of the 2010–11 season and another 20 at the start of the 2011–12 season as the result of a concussion.

The Penguins came back from down 2–0 in Game 3, scoring twice with their net empty, but lost the game in overtime on a goal by Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

