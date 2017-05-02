Penguins star Sidney Crosby diagnosed with concussion, will not play in Game 4

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 1: Pittsburgh Penguins Center Sidney Crosby (87) skates off the ice with the Trainer Chris Stewart after getting a cross-checked by Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) (not pictured) during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round in the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 1, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss at least Game 4 of Pittsburgh’s series against the Capitals after being diagnosed with a concussion, head coach Mike Sullivan announced Tuesday

Crosby will be reevaluated after Game 4, Sullivan said. 

Crosby was injured in Monday’s Game 3 loss after being cross-checked in the head by Matt Niskanen. Niskanen, who was asssessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct, said after the game that he “certainly didn’t mean to injure him.” Niskanen will not have a disciplinary hearing with the league. 

Crosby remained down on the ice for several moments after the first-period hit before skating off to the locker room under his own power. 

Crosby has a history of concussions, including one earlier this season that caused him to miss his team’s first six games. He missed 41 games at the end of the 2010–11 season and another 20 at the start of the 2011–12 season as the result of a concussion. 

The Penguins came back from down 2–0 in Game 3, scoring twice with their net empty, but lost the game in overtime on a goal by Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

