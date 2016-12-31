Capitals look for momentum against Caps (Jan 01, 2017)

The Washington Capitals finally broke out of their offensive funk in time for the New Year, and will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., against the Ottawa Senators, who are aiming to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Capitals had lost four out of five before crushing New Jersey 6-2 on Dec. 31, registering the most goals they’ve scored in a game since a 7-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Nov. 16.

Washington coach Barry Trotz hopes that his club’s offense can become more consistent in 2017 as it begins a stretch of nine games in 16 days.

“We have to make it harder on goaltenders night-in and night-out,” Trotz said.

Washington is playing solid defense, allowing only 77 goals on the season, and has excelled recently at snuffing out its opponents’ power play.

The Capitals held New Jersey scoreless in nine power-play tries Saturday and have killed 24 straight penalties.

“Success on the first couple of kills breeds some confidence,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “After each one we got a little momentum.

“You get in a rhythm of just when you want to pressure, and sharing clears and things like that, reading off each other, and you can have good stretches that can carry over for a period of time, for sure.”

Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin was one of six scorers for Washington, tallying his 17th goal of the season and the 994th point of his storied career in the victory on Saturday.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher, who saw plenty of Ovechkin while he worked in Tampa Bay, understands it will take more than one player to slow the dangerous goal scorer.

“He’s such a powerful guy,” Boucher said. “He’s got the speed and he can shoot from anywhere. We have to be aware when he’s on the ice.

“We have to be all defense no matter whose line is on. Whoever plays against him, we have to be smart and different guys have to change fast so that we have the right guys on.”

The Senators are coming off an emotional overtime loss to Detroit on Dec. 29, when the team retired longtime star Daniel Alfredsson’s No. 11 jersey.

Boucher felt his team came out flat in losing its second straight game, and with a mandated five-day break coming up after Sunday’s game, he wants his team to be ready.

“We want to make sure that we put everything out there,” he said.

Ottawa will have defenseman Dion Phaneuf in the lineup even though he didn’t participate in Saturday’s skate, with Boucher noting he gave the veteran a day off for a “little thing.”

Forward Zack Smith (abdominal strain) will not be in the lineup, however, as the Senators hope to have him return after its break.

“He’s a big part of our team,” Boucher said. “If you look at the previous games, he’s one of the big reasons we were having success. He gave us a lot.”

Mike Condon will make his 14th straight start in net for Ottawa. Braden Holtby likely will get the nod for Washington, which begins a stretch in which it will play six of eight at home.

“For the most part, we’ve played pretty well at home,” Niskanen said. “It will be good to try to get on a little bit of a roll. We have to start with trying to win two in a row, and hopefully, things will snowball from there.”