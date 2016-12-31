Capitals Head to New Jersey Looking to Snap Two-Game Skid

The Capitals head on the road Saturday looking to end a two-game losing streak.

A tough shootout loss was the result for the Capitals at Verizon Center Thursday night against the Devils. Now, a rematch awaits Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The Devils, one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference and down top offensive weapon Taylor Hall, were still able to hold the Caps to just one goal in the contest Thursday. Backup netminder Keith Kinkaid was brilliant while making 43 saves.

Following the strong performance, don’t be surprised to see Kinkaid back between the pipes. There’s no official word on Hall’s status — he’s currently listed as day-to-day.

As for the Capitals, they are currently fourth in the Metropolitan division and have fallen away from the top trio of Columbus, Pittsburgh, and New York.

Getting the puck into the net has been a big issue for Washington, as evident in the last game against New Jersey. Despite spending a majority of time in the opponent’s zone and firing 44 shots, the Caps were only able to convert one into a goal.

Washington did a lot of things right in the last game, but made some costly mistakes. A bad turnover led to the lone New Jersey goal. Also, the Caps took four penalties, including two in a row in the third period.

If the Caps are going to be successful, guys like Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson are going to need to snap out of their slumps. Also, Alexander Ovechkin will look to avoid going pointless for the second straight game.

Washington has already lost back-to-back games five times this season, something that happened just twice a year ago. They lost three straight earlier this season during a stretch from November 26 to December 3.

