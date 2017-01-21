Capitals Get Two in Third, Beat Dallas in Overtime

The Capitals wasted no time scoring in overtime against the Dallas Stars.

Washington took the lead in Dallas early, but had to score two goals in the third period just to force overtime. Once the extra period started, it took just 19 seconds before Jay Beagle scored his 10th goal of the season to give the Capitals the 4-3 road victory.

Andre Burakovsky scored just over two minutes into the game to give Washington the early lead. Burakocsky remained hot, as the goal was his seventh point in five games.

Although things looked to be going good for the Capitals, Dallas answered the Burakovsky strike with three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead into the final period.

However, it didn’t last long. Alexander Ovechkin stuck on the power play just over three minutes into the period. T.J. Oshie added his own power-play goal just two minutes after Ovechkin. Matt Niskanenand Nicklas Backstrom assisted on both scores.

Starting goaltender Braden Holtby was given the night off, meaning that Philipp Grubauer was between the pipes. The backup played well, stopping 32 of the 35 shots he faced.

Washington’s penalty kill was once again strong. The Stars were successful on just 1-of-6 power play chances.

With the win, Washington kept hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They currently have a two-game win streak and will look to build on that Monday at home against the Carolina Hurricanes.

