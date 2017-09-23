Capitals forward Tom Wilson suspended for 2 preseason games

NEW YORK (AP) Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended by the NHL for two preseason games for interference against St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas.

In the third period on Friday, Wilson hit Thomas, a Blues first-round draft pick who scored two goals, into the boards. Dmitrij Jaskin took exception and fought Wilson.

The NHL announced the suspension Saturday.

Wilson doesn’t forfeit any salary but now is considered a repeat offender.