Capitals Continue to Light the Lamp, Score Five in New Jersey

The Capitals continued their prolific scoring stretch Thursday night.

It was another night and another goal barrage by the Washington Capitals. The Caps put up five on the Devils in New Jersey — their 12th game in the last 15 in which they scored at least four goals. They scored at least five goals for the seventh time in nine games.

Washington got the scoring started on an unassisted Alex Ovechkin goal in the first period. Andre Burakovsky netted a power-play goal at the end of the period to put the Caps up by two.

New Jersey tried to come back when Stefan Noesen scored just three minutes into the second period. However, Lars Eller scored the eventual game-winner just five minutes later. Evgeny Kuznetsov struck on the power play to help ice the game.

The Devils added a second goal late in the period, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Kusnetsov scored his second goal of the game when he put one in the empty net at the end of the game. Burakovsky and Ovechkin joined Kuznetsov as Capitals with multiple points. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov had two assists, giving him four points in the last three games.

Want your voice heard? Join the team!

Washington now has a very dangerous combination moving forward, as they have the best defense in the NHL and have moved up to fourth in goals scored. The Capitals head into the All-Star break as the best team in the NHL.

This article originally appeared on