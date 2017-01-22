Canucks Week 16 Preview: Road Trip Could Get Team into Playoff Spot

The Canucks’ home record has them knocking on the door of a wild card spot. Can they turn their road record around fast enough to get there?

The Canucks pulled off another one-goal win on home ice on Friday.

That game against the Florida Panthers was made extraordinary by Henrik Sedin scoring his 1000th NHL point. Other than that, the game was just yet another example of some ongoing trends for Vancouver.

First, they don’t score a lot. They only scored two goals, and it took them 26 minutes to get their first. The Canucks’ offense tends to show up late to most games.

Second, they got great goaltending. Since Christmas, the points have kept rolling in for Vancouver. Goaltending is a big reason, particularly the play of Ryan Miller, who has started the bulk of games.

And third, their results are much, much better on home ice.

While it’s normal for a team to have a better home or road record, it’s strange for the results to be this different. Vancouver has the second-most home points in the Western Conference, with 17 wins (plus three overtime losses) in 26 home games.

And yet, they’re the worst team in the conference on the road, having won only five of 21 road games.

They currently sit on the playoff bubble. The Calgary Flames are just one point ahead of them, and have played one extra game. Behind them, the Los Angeles Kings, who have two fewer points but also one fewer game.

Their road record is one of the main things keeping the Canucks below the playoff bar. With three road games this week, there’s a chance they could start fixing it.

Sunday, Jan. 22: Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks

As mentioned, Vancouver is second in points at home for the Western Conference.

In first place are the Chicago Blackhawks. So, this first game will be the most challenging, as the Canucks are the worst road team.

But, if Vancouver wants to make the playoffs this is something they will need to learn to do. Namely, steal points on the road against a team who is, on paper, better than they are.

They have at least one thing working in their favor tonight. And that is that Chicago’s results have been all over the map lately. They won a 6-4 rodeo against the Colorado Avalanche, then squeezed out a 1-0 win against the Boston Bruins. Before that, they lost 3-2 against the Minnesota, after being destroyed 6-0 by the Washington Capitals the game previous.

Which Blackhawks team shows up this evening. If it’s the latter, the Canucks stand a chance.

Predictions

Alex Hoegler:

Vancouver Canucks 2 Chicago Blackhawks 5

Canucks will keep it close for 40 minutes, but there’s just no firepower here to keep up with the ‘Hawks.

Gerald Morton:

Vancouver Canucks 4 Chicago Blackhawks 2

The Hawks have been sneaky bad for awhile, and get together with great goaltending. I know! It’s bizarro world in hockey too.

Janik Beichler:

Vancouver Canucks 1 Chicago Blackhawks 4

Well, it’s the Blackhawks. No matter how bad they are compared to recent years, they’re still going to beat the Canucks. Sorry.

Jeff Godley:

Vancouver Canucks 3 Chicago Blackhawks 2

What Gerald said. The Canucks just keep finding ways to win games. Plus, the Blackhawks’ number one Corey Crawford hasn’t been great in his last three starts.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Canucks at Colorado Avalanche

After the first game, this road trip gets easier. With an extra day of rest Vancouver takes on the lowly Colorado Avalanche.

Speaking of home records, the Avs are the worst in the West in that department.

And that’s just the beginning of their troubles. Every other team in the NHL has scored at least 100 goals. Colorado is stuck on 89. They have a minus-59 goal differential through 44 games. They’ve earned only three points in their last 10 games.

The deeper you look, the worse it gets.

There is widespread speculation that Avalanche will trade stars Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog — or both — by the trade deadline. With a season that is spiralling out-of-control, trading a player or two seems like the least they could do.

Former head coach Patrick Roy jumped ship late in the summer. It might be unfair to blame rookie NHL coach Jared Bednar for the Avs woes. But general manager Joe Sakic‘s seat must be getting warm these days.

The Canucks have already earned a pair of 3-2 wins against Colorado. Can they enjoy continued success in the Mile High City?

Predictions

Alex:

Vancouver Canucks 4 Colorado Avalanche 2

Vancouver has dominated the Avs this year, and they simply have the better team. Colorado looks like its given up on the season.

Gerald:

Vancouver Canucks 3 Colorado Avalanche 1

The Beichler Blogging Bowl returns. The Avs are a mess. The Canucks continue to win. Everyone gets there hopes up. Soon hopes are dashed. Everyone gets sad.

Janik:

Vancouver Canucks 3 Colorado Avalanche 2

Against the worst team in the league, the Canucks need a win. And we know the Canucks have all it takes to beat the Avs. (Although I admit it doesn’t take much.)

Daniel with the game-winner.

Jeff:

Vancouver Canucks 4 Colorado Avalanche 1

Thursday, Jan. 26: Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes

After Colorado, the Canucks play the following night against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Coyotes are the second-worst Western conference team at home, making this another winnable game for Vancouver.

Though Arizona’s numbers rival Colorado’s in their badness, the situation doesn’t look nearly as bleak. They have a few veterans, such as Shane Doan, Martin Hanzal, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and former Canuck Radim Vrbata, but for the most part the Coyotes are a young team.

Players like Max Domi, Christian Dvorak, Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun have plenty of room to grow.

Long-term, Arizona looks well-positioned, with plenty of talent. But for now, there are growing pains as they wait on their young players to get up to NHL speed.

The Canucks have already won all three meetings this season. Losing now would not only hurt their playoff chances, it would just plain look bad.

Predictions:

Alex:

Vancouver Canucks 4 Arizona Coyotes 3

Arizona isn’t much better than Vancouver,and the Canucks have more to play for. Their hard work will give them an overtime victory.

Gerald:

Vancouver Canucks 3 Arizona Coyotes 4

The Coyotes are bad, but the Canucks are wildly inconsistent. They are due for a terrible game. Mike Smith has been good this year, and will steal another game for the desert dogs.

Janik:

Vancouver Canucks 2 Arizona Coyotes 1

It’s going to be a good week. Following the Avs win, the Canucks beat the Coyotes because, well, they can. Horvat scores the winner.

Jeff:

Vancouver Canucks 3 Arizona Coyotes 2

The Canucks are three-fifths of a season series sweep of the Coyotes. No reason to think they’ll stop there.

In the first game, Arizona scored two goals, then one in the next, then none in the third. So, I guess this time they’ll score an own-goal?

