A Canucks player had to have pieces of plastic pulled from his head after big hit

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luca Sbisa had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction in Calgary on Saturday night. After taking a big hit from Garnet Hathaway in the corner, Sbisa headed to bench without his helmet, which was apparently broken in the collision.

As a result of the bucket’s destruction, a teammate and a trainer were left to pick pieces of plastic shrapnel from Sbisa’s head or hair while on the bench. They didn’t appear to be small pieces, either.

That doesn’t seem to be the greatest advertisement for whatever helmet Sbisa wears. Then again, the defensemen wasn’t significantly injured on the play, so at least the lid died doing its job.