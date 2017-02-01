Canucks News: Vancouver Won’t Be Buyers at Deadline, Effective Rebuilding

The Vancouver Canucks are in a difficult situation, but management seems to have have plans laid out for different scenarios.

After long weeks of speculation, Canucks president of hockey ops Trevor Linden told TSN 1040 about the club’s plans. Sort of, anyway.

No team gives away sensitive information like their plans regarding the trade deadline or expansion draft. (Well, GM Jim Benning does sometimes, but that’s an exception.) So, we are left with different opinions and speculations from fans, writers and analysts.

While many understood Linden’s interview as “we’re not trading for Matt Duchene“, it isn’t quite that easy.

But would a Duchene trade make sense anyway?

Canucks Won’t Be Buyers

Jason Brough (NBC Sports) — Canucks won’t be deadline buyers, but much ‘uncertainty’ ahead of expansion draft

“There’s no question we won’t be in the rental-player market, regardless of what that looks like,” president of hockey ops Trevor Linden told TSN 1040 radio today. “If there’s an opportunity…with a young player that we feel is an upgrade, we’ll certainly look at that. But there will be no situation where we’ll go and mortgage any future pieces to make a playoff push.”

To me, the most important part of this quote is, “if there’s an opportunity… with a young player that we feel is an upgrade, we’ll certainly look at that.” Because Duchene still qualifies as a young player.

At the 2016 trade deadline, there was a lot of talk and rumours about possible deals the Canucks could make. In the end, nothing happened. They didn’t sell their veterans, but they didn’t acquire rentals either.

In 2017, the Canucks are in the same situation, sitting just outside of the wild-card playoff spots but with a roster that needs a rebuild. The No. 1 priority right now is to make the playoffs, but without jeopardising the future. Now, what does that mean?

In a hypothetical Duchene trade, the Canucks would get a No. 1 centre who just turned 26 this month. Though he is not in his early twenties anymore, he still fits the definition of a “young player that we feel is an upgrade.”

However, much like Duchene fits the above description, players like Ben Hutton, Olli Juolevi and draft picks fit the definition of “future pieces” the Canucks don’t want to “mortgage.”

So, what is Linden really saying here? Would he sacrifice a young player (e.g. Hutton) and draft pick (e.g. 2017 first-round pick) to make a playoff push with a different young player (Duchene) while building for the future?

It is a tough spot to be in for sure. And a lot depends on Vancouver’s other moves. For example, they will need to find ways to deal with the expansion draft and try to flip a veteran or two for additional draft picks.

Right now, I don’t think the chances of seeing a Duchene trade to Vancouver are very high. But, if the Canucks manage to flip someone like Ryan Miller, Jannik Hansen or Alex Burrows for draft picks, it is still well possible.

Rebuilding Effectively

Jacob Stoller (Canucks Army) — How Can the Canucks Effectively Rebuild Under These Circumstances?

Many believe the Canucks should rebuild, but you can’t count the team’s front office among them. Hypothetically speaking, let’s pretend for this exercise that mindset was changing. Whether that’s by ownership or management’s volition, is there a practical course they can chart? How do you rebuild exactly?

There are many factors that play into a club’s cards when it comes to rebuilding. If someone has a master plan to achieve quick success, please mail it to:

Jim Benning’s Office

800 Griffiths Way

Vancouver, BC, V6B 6G1

If not, there are different ways to get there — or at least try — as Canucks Army’s Jacob Stoller outlined.

Trade for a star player or build through the draft?

Just give it a read and let us know which way you would prefer!

