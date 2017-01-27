Canucks News: Trading for Duchene, Reasons for Success

The Vancouver Canucks are being relatively successful, but can’t be satisfied with where they are standing. Maybe Matt Duchene can help.

Yes, I have to say it again: I would not have expected the Canucks to be in the playoff race at this point. They are genuinely surprising me. That’s not me being negative, by the way.

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Sun wrote a nice piece explaining what exactly allows the Canucks to be as successful as they are.

Rob Williams of Daily Hive probably enjoys the Canucks being successful as well, but he isn’t quite happy with the roster yet. He would like to see a trade for Colorado Avalanche centre Matt Duchene.

Reasons for Success

Patrick Johnston (Vancouver Sun) — Canucks Riding High on Hope and Good Numbers

The Canucks have gone 10-2-3 since returning from their Christmas break and they’re a point inside the playoffs. (The Flames are a point back, although Vancouver has two games in hand.) A win tonight and a St. Louis loss would see the Canucks in the top wild-card spot. A lot of this success has come at the hands of some pretty awful teams, so it could all go south at a moment’s notice — but let’s take a moment to look at a few things the Canucks have been doing well to get to this point.

We keep saying we would not have expected the Canucks to be in playoff contention at this point. The reason is simple: The roster looked too weak — and it kind of still does.

Saying that is not being negative. It is being realistic.

That is also, in a way, what Johnston’s article and the included visualisations show. There are certain factors, which can be quantified in stats, that allow the Canucks to perform above their abilities.

Want your voice heard? Join the team!

Mainly, they do it by playing low-pace hockey with outstanding goaltending.

Is it sustainable? Yes. But only as long as Ryan Miller and Jacob Markstrom can keep up their stellar play.

Just give Johnston’s article a read, and you’ll see.

Canucks Should Trade for Duchene

Rob Williams (Daily Hive) — Why the Canucks Should Trade for Star Centre Matt Duchene

The Canucks are a team in transition, who shouldn’t unload picks with great frequency. But with a player like Duchene, you need to make an exception. First line centres don’t get traded very often, especially 26-year-old centres with resumes like Duchene’s.

I have no clue how it happened, but growing up, I was an Avs fan. Not because I had a favourite player on the team or anything, I really don’t know the reason. It wasn’t until 2013 when I started to follow the Canucks, and I started my writing career with FanSided’s Avalanche blog, Mile High Sticking.

But, if I ever had something like a favourite player, it would be Duchene. Here’s why:

He’s an outstanding hockey player and extremely exciting to watch. I’ve never met him, but as far as I know, he is a great guy with an outstanding personality — Duchene seems to be universally liked. Duchene grew up an Avs fan, and his biggest dream would probably be to win the Stanley Cup in an Avalanche jersey.

Now, reason three, along with the fact that I still consider myself an Avs fan (it’s a tie with the Canucks, really), I would hate to see Duchene traded. Sure, they would still have Nathan MacKinnon as their No. 1 centre for the next decade, but it wouldn’t be the same.

But, as Duchene said himself, “(getting traded is) part of the business, and it’s something that might happen.” That, unfortunately, does include players who are also fans of the team they play for.

Now, if Duchene gets traded — and that’s still a big ‘if’ — there is one scenario I really wouldn’t mind all that much: Trading him to my other favourite team.

Duchene on the Canucks? Awesome. I’d totally buy his jersey the day the trade is announced.

So, yeah. I would hate to see Duchene leaving the Avalanche, but the Canucks should most certainly try to get him.

This article originally appeared on