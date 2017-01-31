Canucks News: Say ‘No’ to Trades, Midterm Report Cards

The Canucks are hunting for a playoff spot, but they might need to add a sniper to get it done. Is it worth it?

The past week was trade week at the Canuck way, where we discussed possible deadline deals for the Canucks as well as blockbuster trades for Matt Duchene. There is almost nobody on our staff who is totally opposed to trades, and the same goes for the majority of Canucks Nation.

However, there are several different opinions out there.

“Ben Hutton, a first and a second for Duchene? Are you f-ing crazy?!”

“That deal will never be enough for Duchene!”

“Wow, that’s actually fair value.”

Those are three of the reactions I have received to my trade proposals. I found that quite interesting.

In addition, there are fans and writers who simply say ‘no’ to trades — at least if they include a young roster player, prospect or draft pick being sent away.

That was a lot of buildup, so let’s dive right into Will Graham’s article for Pass It To Bulis. Actually, nah — we’re going to start with another set of Canucks report cards.

Canucks Report Cards

Harman Dayal (Daily Hive) — Canucks report cards: Horvat, Miller lead the class

With the All-Star break upon us, the unofficial first half of the season has passed. League parity has left the Canucks in a tweener position 50 games in, as the team is just one point away from a playoff spot, while only three points up on the 28th place New Jersey Devils. While the team’s overall performance hasn’t been spectacularly good, nor bad, there has been variance in the play of individuals on the team.

I’ve seen at least three midterm report card posts and so far, I’d say this is the one I agree with the most.

Why? Because there are no exaggerations. It’s all just pretty mediocre.

Sven Baertschi, for example, is doing really well. He only needs two more goals to tie last season’s goal and point totals with 32 games to go, which is great. But, there is still room for improvement, so a B-plus is a much better grade than the A-plus I’ve seen in other pieces.

Likewise, negative grades are not too negative here. The Sedin twins may not be elite anymore, but they also aren’t terrible. They don’t deserve a C-minus, and a B-minus is rather accurate.

Just check the rest out yourself, it’s worth it.

Saying ‘No’ to Trades

Will Graham (Pass It To Bulis) — Hey Benning: what’ll you wager on the playoffs?

I will admit that the team’s current position in the standings surprises me. (…) But the gaps are obvious, and many. (…) Don’t read this as the sky is falling, it isn’t, and that’s not the message. It’s simply this: where the Canucks are right now, there’s little reason, both statistically and practically, to go “all in” to land a spot in the postseason.

Okay, back to the whole trade debate. After posting those proposals to land Matt Duchene, I guess I have to defend my opinion here, eh?

Well, I’m honestly not quite sure what Vancouver should do.

On the one hand, they really need scoring help and Duchene would provide that. He is also just 26 years old, which is still young enough to play at a very high level for another five years or so. Plus, getting an NHL-ready No. 1 centre in right now could in fact boost the rebuild.

On the other hand, Duchene is already 27 years old and is therefore slowly moving past his prime. Plus, the Canucks would have to give up significant pieces like young roster players and high draft picks, which would be totally counterproductive for their rebuild.

At the end of the day, it all depends on the final deal. Also, when will the deal be done and what can the Canucks do about potential expansion draft issues?

Depending on specifics and timing, a Duchene trade — or anything comparable — has the potential to do both harm and good.

Let’s trust Jim Benning that he knows what he’s doing. Like he did when he traded for Erik Gudbranson and stuff, you know? Ah damn.

For now, all you can do is read up on different opinions and share your own!

