Canucks News: Playoff Race Preview, Paying Junior Players

The Vancouver Canucks get some time off to watch Bo Horvat in the All-Star Game. But when he returns, the playoff race will be in full swing.

You may hate the NHL All-Star weekend for what it has become, but you can be sure the Vancouver Canucks and all remaining clubs will gladly use the time to recover. An 82-game schedule is tough, so a little break before the final stretch is certainly welcomed.

Speaking of the final stretch, it will be a tough one for the Canucks. There are currently seven teams looking to sneak into the playoffs via a wild-card spot.

Jeff Paterson of the Vancouver Sun provides us with a little write-up on each contestant.

Meanwhile, CHL players — former and present — are fighting to get reimbursed for their long hours in hockey rinks around the country. But it’s not as easy as it may seem — Gare Joyce of Sportsnet will take you through the process.

The Wild-Card Race

Jeff Paterson (Vancouver Sun) — Nothing Mild About This Wild-Card Race

Thursday’s disappointment in the desert leaves the Vancouver Canucks on the outside looking in as far as the National Hockey League’s Western Conference playoff picture is concerned at the All-Star break. However, despite the listless 3-0 loss in Arizona, the Canucks’ ability to pick up points since Christmas has put in them in the playoff chase when the stretch run begins next week.

The San Jose Sharks, the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks seem to have their playoff tickets all but booked. Behind that, however, the race is wide open.

The way it looks right now, there are six teams in the race for the wild-card spots. Plus, the Nashville Predators, who are currently sitting in a divisional playoff spot, are not far ahead.

There are only three points between the St. Louis Blues — currently first in the wild-card standings — and the Winnipeg Jets — currently sixth in the wild-card standings.

On the one hand, it is great to see the Canucks competing for a playoff berth. On the other hand, it is terrible. The Canucks need to rebuild soonish, but they are currently in a position that could make them buyers at the trade deadline.

If they say they don’t want to buy and stick with what they have, they could well miss the playoffs and end up holding a pick in the 15th-overall range. Not ideal.

Now, tanking is not the answer either. All I’m saying is that their current position in the standings kind of sucks. It does.

Affording Payment

Gare Joyce (Sportsnet) — Can the CHL Afford to Pay Its Players?

There isn’t exactly CHL civil-suit fever out there. But whether Joe Fan knows or cares, lawyers representing a few hundred CHL players past and present are seeking damages—pay for time those players put in over the course of the junior careers. The foundation of their case is basic: The CHL is a for-profit business. As such, its players are employees. And as such, the players who signed on to the suit believe that they should be paid for their time, at least minimum wage, if not more.

Despite the increasing numbers of players coming from Europe and the NCAA, the majority of NHL draftees still come from the CHL. Players in the WHL, OHL and QMJHL develop in an extremely professional environment that prepares them for life as a hockey pro.

But doesn’t that mean they should also be paid to play?

There are mostly two issues here:

Nobody knows whether (all) CHL clubs could survive if they had to pay their players minimum wage or more. The sports world is somewhat separated from the rest.

In many countries, fixed-term contracts are illegal in order to give workers job security. Yet, every sports league has fixed-term contracts even in those countries because for whatever reasons sports are different from “regular” jobs.

Whether it is the NHL, the ECHL or a junior league, every one of them has their own rules. The same goes for all other sports leagues. All of them have always been allowed to make those rules and have their players obey them.

In a way, that makes sense. Nobody has to play. It’s a choice more than anything. Players going into major junior know they won’t be paid minimum wage but they accept it because it gives them a chance to live their dream. Instead of playing minor hockey — where they would have to pay to play — they play at the highest level and are provided with everything they need. It’s a fair deal, actually.

So, the only real question here — in my humble opinion — is whether CHL clubs make profits. Do they earn more money with ticket sales, merchandising, broadcasting rights, etc. than they spend?

If so, I definitely believe the players should be paid minimum wage or more. But if not, I’m really fine with them getting what they are getting.

Unfortunately, a club like the WHL Swift Current Broncos won’t make the same kind of profits as the OHL London Knights. But, if the CHL had to pay their players minimum wage, it would have to happen everywhere.

It’s a tough ruling to make.

