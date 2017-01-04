Canes claim Rattie off waivers from Blues in series of moves

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed winger Ty Rattie off waivers from the St. Louis Blues and placed backup goalie Eddie Lack on injured reserve.

In a series of moves Wednesday, general manager Ron Francis also says the Hurricanes recalled goalie Michael Leighton from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte and sent goalie Daniel Altshuller back to the minors.

The 23-year-old Rattie has not played in an NHL game since Nov. 28 and scored all four of his career goals last season.

Lack has played in only five games this season, and none since Nov. 10. His move to IR came a day after the team announced he had a concussion.

Altshuller was recalled before Tuesday night’s loss to New Jersey to serve as Cam Ward’s backup.