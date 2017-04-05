Canadiens take six-game win streak into Buffalo (Apr 05, 2017)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teams heading in opposite directions will meet for the final time this season on Wednesday when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens (46-24-9) are riding a six-game win streak and preparing to make a postseason run. Montreal sits at the top of the Atlantic Division with 101 points and clinched the division title after a 4-1 win over Florida on Monday.

“When you clinch the spot, it’s always good news,” said left winger Artturi Lehkonen, according to the team’s website. “Now we’ve just got to keep building our game towards the playoffs.”

Lehkonen had two goals for Montreal in the victory.

The Canadiens have been rejuvenated ever since making a surprising coaching change in mid-February, replacing Michel Therrien with former Boston coach Claude Julien. Since then, Montreal has only six losses in its past 21 games.

On Wednesday, Montreal will be without top defenseman Shea Weber, who is out for precautionary reasons.

“I’ve been told that we’re sending him back to Montreal as a precaution,” Julien said, according to the team’s website. “Just like we’ve done over the last couple of weeks, we’re making decisions based on the situations we’re being forced to deal with. Things aren’t urgent right now, so we’re just taking precautions.”

Montreal captain Max Pacioretty leads the team in points with 67 (35 goals, 32 assists) in 79 games. Alexander Radulov is second in points with 53 (18 goals, 35 assists). Between the pipes, Carey Price has a goals-against average of .924 and a 2.20 goals-against average.

The Sabres (32-35-12) are coming off one of their worst efforts of the season. In Monday’s home loss to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, the team allowed three goals in a span of 43 seconds early in the first period on its way to a 4-2 defeat.

“Sloppy,” Sabres center Jack Eichel said. “We didn’t play well. Myself, I wasn’t very good. I’ve got to be better. I’m supposed to be a leader on this team.

“It’s unfortunate, these are games that are real easy to get up for, especially playing Toronto. We had an opportunity to play spoiler there. For the most part, we’ve played them pretty well this year. More than anything, it’s a bit frustrating.”

Eichel had a late goal for Buffalo, scoring on a breakaway, but by that point the result had been well established. Buffalo was outshot 18-2 in the first period and 45-22 overall.

“The first 10 minutes of the game we basically handed them two of the goals,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “That’s no way to start a hockey game. They were gifts, they were gaffes.”

Montreal has won two of the three previous meetings between these teams this season, with Buffalo’s lone win in overtime on Jan. 21. Montreal won the season opener against Buffalo 4-1 and also picked up a 5-2 home win on Jan. 31.