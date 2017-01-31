Canadiens appear healthier going into game vs. Sabres (Jan 31, 2017)

MONTREAL — A new week kicked off with some good news for the Montreal Canadiens.

As the team reconvened Monday afternoon after the NHL’s All-Star break, its once overflowing clinic was suddenly a little emptier, with David Desharnais (knee), Greg Pateryn (ankle) and Andrei Markov (groin) all full participants in a regular team practice.

All sidelined since early to mid-December, anywhere from one to all three could be good to go when the Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

Desharnais appeared to be the closest to a return, skating on the team’s third line with Sven Andrighetto and Andrew Shaw at practice.

“Having two or three extra days off before coming back definitely helps when coming back from an injury,” he said. “I feel ready. I’ll let (the medical staff) know that and it’ll be their decision.”

With Markov and Pateryn inching closer to returns and the acquisition of Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning, things are getting crowded on the Canadiens’ once-battered blue line.

Nesterov will make his Montreal debut against the Sabres; Zach Redmond was placed on waivers Monday to make room for him on the roster.

“He gives us a little more depth, which is important,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said. “Especially with all the guys we have coming back, he’ll up the level of internal competition and coaches always love that.”

The reinforcements will come at a good time for Montreal (29-14-7), which has alternated wins and losses for the better part of January. And while the team remains atop the Atlantic Division with 65 points, the Ottawa Senators are putting the heat on, sitting seven points back with three games in hand.

Alex Galchenyuk, who has been out since reaggravating a knee injury in the last meeting against Buffalo on Jan. 21, will be out until at least the weekend.

The Sabres overcame a third-period deficit to secure an overtime win over Montreal in that last meeting, one of three straight overtime victories for Buffalo (20-19-9) before falling to the Dallas Stars in their final game before the break.

Three goal reviews went against the Sabres in that game, which left a bitter taste in their mouths. But after the three-day break, the team was ready to get going again after a practice in Montreal.

“For me, it’s a nice break mentally more than anything just to get away from the rink,” Evander Kane told The Buffalo News. “When you come to the rink and you haven’t been there in a while, especially on game days, it’s a little more exciting if you’re more fresh. I think it’s a positive especially through a long, strenuous season to have those little breaks.”

Kane has been one of the hottest Sabres of late, recording nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last nine games. His 14 goals this season are second on the team to only Kyle Okposo. Thirteen of those have come at even strength to lead all Sabres.

“A speed game, a powerful game, a power-forward type of game from Evander,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma told The Buffalo News when asked what he has seen from Kane during his successful stretch. “One of the things and one of the reasons why he’s scoring at a high clip here at even strength is that he’s gotten them around the net.

“It’s not just the great shot that he does have. … He’s gotten pucks by going to the cage, getting rebounds in that area, and it’s tough to do, it’s tough to score five-on-five in this league.”

Kane is finding his game at a good time for a playoff-hopeful Sabres squad.

Buffalo, at 49 points, sits seven points back of both the second wild-card spot — held by the Philadelphia Flyers, with five teams in between — and third place in the Atlantic Division, currently held by the Boston Bruins.

Carey Price, fresh off his appearance as Atlantic Division captain in the All-Star Game, will get the start for Montreal. Robin Lehner is expected to get the nod for Buffalo.

The two goaltenders matched highlight-reel saves in their last meeting.