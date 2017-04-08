Canadiens aim to stay healthy in finale vs. Red Wings (Apr 08, 2017)

Time is running out on the Detroit Red Wings, while time is standing still for the Montreal Canadiens.

Already with first place in the Atlantic Division locked up, the Canadiens (46-26-9) simply will be looking to stay healthy and rest key players as they face the Red Wings (32-36-12) on Saturday.

“Now it’s continuing to try and improve ourselves as a team to make sure we head into the playoffs the right way,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien told the Montreal Gazette. “We’re a good group right now that are enjoying working together.”

The Canadiens didn’t work well on Friday as they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since the 1989-90 season, Detroit is also saying goodbye this weekend to Joe Louis Arena, its home since 1979. After playing the Canadiens, the New Jersey Devils are the opponents on Sunday for the last game at the rink before the Red Wings move on next season to their new digs at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s been a special place for a lot of us,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’ll be sad to see it go, but we’re real excited about the new arena.

“We’ll enjoy these last few moments here, take it all in, but we’re looking forward to the new building.”

There haven’t been that many enjoyable moments at the Joe for the Red Wings this season. With a 16-17-6 mark, they are seeking to avoid their first losing season on home ice since 1985-86.

“It’s nice we can finish the last two games at home, but unfortunately we’re not moving on in the playoffs,” Detroit forward Justin Abdelkader said. “At the same time, we just have to enjoy these last few moments. Obviously, a lot of good memories for a lot of us.”

With nothing for which to play in terms of the standings, the Canadiens will sit some players Saturday in what will be their final regular-season game.

Carey Price won’t play, meaning either Al Montoya or Charlie Lindgren will get the start in goal.

Currently without Jordie Benn (upper body), Shea Weber (lower body) and Alexei Emelin (lower body), Montreal recalled Brett Lernout from St. John’s of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. The 6-foot-4 defenseman, a third-round draft choice of the Canadiens in 2014, has posted three goals and 13 assists in the AHL this season.

Blashill has alternated goalies down the stretch, and it’s Petr Mrazek’s turn to get the nod Saturday. Detroit forward Andreas Athanasiou is ailing with a nagging rib injury and might not be able to play. Diminutive Matt Lorito was recalled from Grand Rapids of the AHL and the 5-foot-9 forward will make his NHL debut if Athanasiou can’t go.

The Canadiens are a solid 22-14-4 on the road this season, including wins in nine of their last 11 away from home. Montreal split two decisions in Detroit this season and the Canadiens lost 1-0 in their most recent visit to Joe Louis Arena this season on Jan. 16.

The Red Wings are 8-15-6 against Atlantic Division opposition this season and 2-4-1 in their last seven, but they have won two straight against Montreal.