Canadian hero Jonathan Toews honors World Juniors bet, wears USA jersey

Canada loves Jonathan Toews, and for good reason. Not only has the Blackhawks captain won two gold medals with his home country at 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, but he also played a key role in winning two consecutive World Junior Championships with Canada before that.

So, it was a bit of a shock to the system to see Toews donning a USA jersey after the Blackhawks game on Sunday night. Canada must have felt very uncomfortable.

The unthinkable came after Toews lost a bet to American teammate Patrick Kane. With Team USA beating Canada in the gold medal game of this year’s World Juniors tournament, Toews had to drape himself in the red, white and blue after the game.

Here’s a look at him in Kane’s USA jersey:

Big win tonight. Big win by USA world juniors too. Now we all get to see @JonathanToews pay up pic.twitter.com/Aq5XlyWtfa — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) January 9, 2017

Understandably, Toews was a little distraught about having to wear the colors of a rival, but he doesn’t regret backing Canada with confidence.

@TeamCanada I feel your pain but I would still make this bet any day… get em next year. #WJC pic.twitter.com/EOROf2xBF1 — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) January 9, 2017

In addition to publicly humiliating Toews, Kane also won $500 from fellow teammate Artemi Panarin after the Americans defeated his native Russia in the semifinal round. He may not have been playing, but still not a bad tournament for Kane.