Cam Atkinson is Just One All-Star Snub Resolved

Evgeni Malkin has been amazing for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. With 54 points, he is tied for the team lead with Sidney Crosby. He deserves his spot on the All-Star list this season. Due to injury, Malkin will miss the All-Star game, and has been replaced with Columbus Blue Jackets F Cam Atkinson.

Many believed that Cam Atkinson deserved a spot on the Metropolitan All-Star roster, and now due to an injury, he’s been added. There was a snub for every division for the All-Star rosters, and that was mainly due to the league’s need to include every team. This need prevents all the top players coming together to entertain the fans. Where this is most evident is in the Central Division.

The Central Problem

No one will argue against the inclusion of Corey Crawford or Patrick Kane. They have been two of the best in their respective positions in the Central. Jonathan Toews, with 28 points, was selected over Artemi Panarin and Mark Scheifele. Do the fans of the NHL really want four Blackhawks on

one team? Apparently, the NHL thinks so. The All-Star game should be about talent for the current season and entertainment. Toews has not had a good season. While Duncan Keith is an elite defenseman, he will not be as dynamic or entertaining as Kevin Shattenkirk. While players want to win the tournament, the stress of 3-on-3 hockey is placed on the offense. Panarin or Scheifele, (44 and 46 points) have more points than Toews. He’s there to sell merchandise not for his play this season. Adding players like this is why fans began to dislike the All-Star format.

Cam Atkinson: Snub No More

I get why Atkinson was looked over. No, it isn’t due to a lack of points, but because the Penguins have a bigger market value. It’s why there are four Blackhawks playing in the All-Star game. The NHL wants to make more money so they choose marketable players. This is also why they implemented the “John Scott” rule.

Atkinson is seven points away from his career high, in 34 fewer games. With 46 points, he has been one of the strongest reasons for the Blue Jackets impressive play this season. Yes, his stats don’t match up to Malkin’s, but his value to his team has been immeasurably higher. Atkinson is entertaining to watch, and his inclusion in the All-Star game will be a viewing pleasure to many fans

This article originally appeared on