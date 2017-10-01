Calvert, Bjorkstrand help Blue Jackets top Penguins 3-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) Matt Calvert and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 68 seconds apart in the first period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 in a preseason game on Saturday.

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal at 10:26 of the third, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 21 saves for Columbus. Panarin was acquired in a multiplayer offseason trade with Chicago that sent Brandon Saad to the Blackhawks.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray had 25 stops.

CANADIENS 9, SENATORS 2

At Montreal, Brendan Gallagher and Jacob De La Rose each scored twice, and the Canadiens routed the Senators in the last preseason game for both teams.

Alex Galchenyuk, Andrew Shaw, Shea Weber, Max Pacioretty and Victor Mete also scored for the Canadiens. Jonathan Drouin had three assists, and Carey Price made 15 saves.

Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa in the game’s first minute, and Mark Stone added another in the third. Craig Anderson stopped 24 of 30 shots, and Mike Condon had seven saves.

BLACKHAWKS 1, BRUINS 0

At Chicago, Corey Crawford made 38 saves for the Blackhawks, and Patrick Sharp scored a power-play goal in the third period.

Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith assisted on Sharp’s score at 11:13.

Boston goaltender Anton Khudobin finished with 35 saves.

CANUCKS 3, OILERS 2

At Vancouver, British Columbia, Markus Granlund had a goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves and the Canucks beat the Oilers in the preseason finale for both clubs.

Jake Virtanen and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton, and Connor McDavid had two assists. Cam Talbot stopped 14 shots.

WILD 5, STARS 1

At St. Paul, Minnesota, Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves to lead the Wild to the victory.

Eric Staal had two goals and an assist for Minnesota, and Charlie Coyle finished with a goal and an assist. Marcus Foligno and Mikko Koivu also scored.

Jason Spezza scored for Dallas, and Ben Bishop made 19 stops.

LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 2, OT

At Nashville, Nikita Kucherov scored 1:02 into overtime to lift Tampa Bay to the win.

Kucherov also assisted on Alex Killorn’s two goals. Killorn opened the scoring at 5:49 of the first period, and then added another one at 13:51 of the second.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning.

Miikka Salomaki and Colton Sissons scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne had 32 stops.

RED WINGS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, SO

At Toronto, Matt Lorito scored the shootout winner, sending Detroit to the victory at Ricoh Coliseum.

Lorito faked to the backhand and beat Curtis McElhinney in the second round of the tiebreaker.

Lorito also scored late in the third period for Detroit. Petr Mrazek made 20 saves before being relieved by Jared Coreau midway through the second period. Coreau stopped 15 shots.

Eric Fehr and Travis Dermott scored for the Maple Leafs (5-2-1), and McElhinney made 24 saves.

COYOTES 4, SHARKS 0

At San Jose, California, Louis Domingue made 31 saves, leading Arizona to the victory.

Derek Stepan scored in the first and second periods for the Coyotes, and Brendan Perlini added two goals in the third.

San Jose goaltender Martin Jones finished with 17 saves on 20 shots.

FLAMES 3, JETS 2, SO

At Calgary, Alberta, Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner for Calgary and Mike Smith made 39 saves.

Smith clinched the win with a stop on Nic Petan after Monahan, Calgary’s second shooter, beat Steve Mason on a nifty deke.

Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary, and Mark Giordano had two assists.

Patrik Laine scored both goals for Winnipeg. The 19-year-old Finn had five goals and eight points in four preseason games.