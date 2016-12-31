Calgary Flames Will Be In An Uncomfortable Spot For Rest Of Season

The Calgary Flames may be in a playoff spot right now. But they also have some games on hand over the other teams. And based on their points percentage, that tells a different story.

The Calgary Flames have been in this spot for the last couple weeks. Actually, the wild card playoff spots in the Western conference looks different practically every game.

The Flames are right now in the first wild card spot. However, they have 40 points in 38 games. The Dallas Stars, who have just sneaked their way into the second wild card spot, have 39 points in 37 games. Then we have the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville Predators. Now, these two teams aren’t in a playoff spot right now, but they very well could be.

The Kings and the Preds both have 38 points in 36 games. So, if we base this off of their points percentage, the Flames are actually two spots out of a playoff spot. However, this keeps changing every day. Just two days ago they were actually in a playoff position, points percentage wise. And this constant up and down will most likely continue on for the rest of the season.

Unless the Flames pull a Columbus Blue Jackets or a Minnesota Wild and win like the next ten games in a row, they’ll be in this stressful position until the end of the season.

Inconsistency may not be so bad after all

It’s no doubt that the Flames have been one of the most inconsistent teams this whole season. From their goaltenders, to their forwards, to their defensemen, and to their special teams. It has been completely up and down. I mean, they went from 30th in the NHL on the powerplay to 14th in just two weeks. But thankfully, their season has gone uphill instead of the other way around. In December, they have the best PP in the entire league with 33.3% and the fifth best penalty kill with 87.5%. Since November 15th, they have the second best PP and the fifth best PK.

Their top players were also not performing at all to start off the season. From the start of the season until November 15th, Johnny Gaudreau had 10 points in 16 games (with a -10 rating), Sean Monahan had six points in 16 games (-10 rating), and Mark Giordano had five points in 16 games. They each only had one powerplay point each in that time frame.

Since then, Gaudreau has 16 points in 12 games (he was injured), Monahan has 14 points in 22 games, and Gio has nine points in 22 games. A more impressive feat about Giordano though is that in that time frame, he has the highest +/- on the team with 12. Also in that time frame, Gaudreau has eight PPP, Monahan has seven PPP, and Gio has five. Gio also has two short-handed goals.

So maybe, this inconsistency isn’t the worst thing in the world, right? Many people may have underestimated this team. And when they had that seven-game win streak, everyone was like “Alright who is this team and what did they do to the Flames?”

… Or maybe, inconsistency isn’t the best

However, this inconsistency may have also cost them. Because they started their season off so poorly, they’re now in a tough spot. Like I mentioned, they may be in a playoff position right now, but they could easily get out any day. And this will most likely stay like this for the rest of the season.

Now, they really need to push. And if they don’t win at least two-thirds of their remaining games, they won’t make playoffs. And that’s never the kind of spot you really want to be in. Especially when you’re also dependant on other teams losing. I remember when former Calgary Flames head coach, Bob Hartley, mentioned how the way to make playoffs isn’t to be dependent on if other teams lose or not. It’s on your own team. Which is absolutely right.

For some reason, the Western conference is always like this. Ever since they changed the format a few years ago, there are always different teams in the playoffs in the Western conference every day.

Let’s hope the Flames can win in their final game of the year and go into 2017 with a bang.

