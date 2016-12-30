Calgary Flames Unsuccessful in Duck Hunting This Time Around

The Calgary Flames couldn’t take advantage of their powerplay and their penalty kill hurt them. They lost 3-1 to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Calgary Flames couldn’t capitalize on their powerplay against the Anaheim Ducks. In December, they were at 36.6% on the PP before this game. But against one of their division rivals, they couldn’t take advantage of the PP. They went 0/4 on the PP. They lost to the Ducks on Thursday evening 3-1.

Their special teams in general were not matching up to people’s expectations. Seeing how they’ve been one of the top teams since November 15th with their special teams, it was a bit of a disappointment. They allowed two goals on six Ducks PP opportunities and that’s really what hurt them, seeing how they lost 3-1. The Flames had a great short-handed 2-on-0 breakaway, but unfortunately, they couldn’t find the back of the net. They also just couldn’t stay out of the penalty box and that’s something that’s been hurting them practically all season long.

The Calgary Flames are the most penalized team this season. They’re averaging 12:14 PIM per game. They also have the most penalties with 194 and the most minor penalties with 170 which is 21 minor penalties higher than the next team. This team has now spent almost eight hours in sitting in the penalty box.

See? Did I or did I not say that Sam Bennett having that Twitter virus the night before the Flames play the Ducks was no mere coincidence. I knew the Ducks had something to do with this. They wanted to throw him off for the game and it worked. He was even the one that couldn’t put the puck in the net during the short-handed breakaway. Honestly, I blame Ryan Kesler.

anything: *goes wrong in my life* me: wow..,,. i hate ryan kesler — FlameForThought (@Flame_4_Thought) December 29, 2016

Well, that’s all for now. The Calgary Flames had a chance to move into the third Pacific spot if they won this game in regulation. But, obviously, they didn’t. Now we’re back to them to that worried stage of needing them to win almost every game so they can be in a comfortable spot.

