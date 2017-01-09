Calgary Flames: Three Stars of the Week January 2-8

The Calgary Flames had a relatively successful week going 2-1-0. Of course, some players stood out more than others. Let’s take a look at who made our cut for the three stars.

Let me start this off by saying this was pretty hard just choosing three players from the Calgary Flames. There were about 2-3 others I would have loved to include. That’s always the best feeling, hey? When too many players on the team you cheer for are playing well that you can’t just choose three who did well in a certain week.

But nonetheless, we have to choose three. Well, technically we don’t have to do anything. I could make this the six stars of the week. But what fun is that? Six stars? That is just absurd talk.

Enough of me rambling, here are Flame for Thought’s three stars of the week in the first week of 2017.

THIRD STAR

Mikael Backlund

Mikael Backlund, one of the members of the 3M line, made our third star of the week. The reason for this was because he was on an incredible six-game point streak and right before that, was on a five-game goal streak. His point streak unfortunately came to an end on Saturday night in the win against the Vancouver Canucks, but he’ll always have a point streak in my heart.

Did that make sense?

Not really. Moving on.

This week, he had three points in three games, one goal and two assists. He also had two powerplay points and is definitely a contributing factor in the Calgary Flames recent powerplay success. His one goal this week ended up being the game-winning goal on the powerplay against the Colorado Avalanche on January 4th.

He also won 55.8% of his faceoffs, which is pretty respectable and something the Flames management is hoping from their second line center man.

He may have lost his point streak, but his line is definitely one of the best and most consistent lines this whole season for the team. I have no doubt in my mind he’ll come right back and maybe even start a new point-streak.

SECOND STAR

Michael Frolik

Man, I love me some fro-yo. Michael Frolik was on quite a run in November, but has died down a little bit in December. However, with three goals in his last two games, how could he not make a star of the week?

He had the only two goals in the Calgary Flames 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on the 6th. He also had a late-game goal that came on the breakaway the very next day on the 7th, again against the Canucks. There was only 1:50 left in the game when he scored which really helped secure the win for the Flames, since they were up by just 2-1 and the Canucks were planning on taking out their goalie soon.

His three goals on ten shots gave him a 30.0% shooting percentage, so safe to say he’s probably getting his game back again.

He also had one PPP and is a big factor in the Flames recent penalty killing success as well as their power play success. Honestly, whenever the Flames have to kill of a penalty now, I’m not super worried because they’ve been excellent lately.

Except when Frolik’s in the box. Then I go into a bit of a panic.

FIRST STAR

Matthew Tkachuk

First, Matthew Tkachuk never plays with his mouth-guard in his mouth (as seen in the picture above). Now, he continues to play when his helmet falls off? Matty, come on man. Wear your equipment properly, the Calgary Flames can’t afford to have you injured right now. Seeing how you’re on a nine-game point streak.

That’s right, the Flames first pick in 2016 at the draft, who was basically taken at a steal of a pick at the sixth pick, is on a nine-game point streak. I say he’s a steal of a pick because fourth pick this draft, the Edmonton Oilers, picked up Jesse Puljujarvi, was taken a fourth overall. And this morning, Edmonton sent him down to the AHL. Yikes. Go Matt.

This is the longest streak by any Flames rookie since Joe Nieuwendyk in the 1987-88 season who had a point streak of 14 games. This is also the longest current point streak by any rookie this season. Go Matt.

This week, he had three assists (one in each game). He had ten points in that nine-game point streak.

Some more fun stats: In that nine-game stretch, in the entire NHL he’s tied for second in points among all rookies. Since the start of December until now, he’s third in that time frame for points among rookies. The only two above him? The top two picks from this year’s draft, Patrik Laine and Auston Matthews. Go Matt.

Definitely a pick of a steal for the Flames.

That’s all for now in this edition of Three Stars of the Week. Was there someone else you would have added here? And do you think Tkachuk can beat Nieuwendyk’s record of a 14-game point streak?

