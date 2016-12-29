Calgary Flames: The Injury Bug Is Making Rounds Again

It’s getting close to midway through the season and some players will start to feel the heat. Unfortunately, some Calgary Flames players are feeling it.

We’re almost midway through the season and I don’t know whether to be happy or nervous. Well, right now I’m feeling anxious. Mainly because of the injury bug going around again for the Calgary Flames.

First, the Flames lost their top forward Johnny Gaudreau. Right when he was getting good, too. Talk about a metaphor for the Calgary Flames, right? But, after what was supposed to be six weeks of him out, he decided he wasn’t going to wait that long. And not even three weeks later he was back in the lineup. Even with missing 10 games, he’s still leading all Flames players with points and with his multiple multi-point games since coming back from injury, he’s really close to being over 1.0 points/game.

So yay, Johnny’s back, everything’s good again, right?

Wrong.

Unfortunately, no. The Calgary Flames are now down two of their top six players.

In the game against the Vancouver Canucks on December 23rd, the Flames lost Troy Brouwer. He took a shot off the hand right at the end of the first period and looked to be in pain. He didn’t return to the lineup that night and didn’t play in the game last night against the Colorado Avalanche. And the Flames released today that he had surgery on his hand and would be day-to-day until his hand recovers.

But that’s ok! There’s no Troy Brouwer, but the Flames still won 6-3 against the Avs! Thanks to the help of Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund who each had two goals and an assist that night. Thank goodness we have those two!

Wrong again.

Last night, Backlund took a shot off his knee and seemed to be in quite a bit of pain. It was during a 5-on-3 powerplay for the Avalanche as well, so it really became sort of like a 5-on-2. Don’t know how the Calgary Flames managed to pull it off, but thankfully they did. Even without Michael Frolik on the ice since he was one of the players that drew a penalty.

However, thankfully I didn’t get this article out earlier because the Flames just released about five minutes ago that Backlund will be in the lineup tomorrow against the Anaheim Ducks.

Maybe the injury bug isn’t back after all. And yes, shot-blocking is part of the game. But please Flames. Stop getting hurt.

This article originally appeared on