CALGARY, Alberta (AP) The Calgary Flames signed forward Sam Bennett to a two-year contract Wednesday with an annual average value of $1.95 million.

The 21-year-old Bennett had 13 goals and 13 assists in 81 regular-season games last season, and added two goals in four playoff games.

Selected by Calgary in the first-round pick of the 2014 draft, he has 31 goals and 32 assists in 159 career NHL games.