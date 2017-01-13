Calgary Flames Rookie Matthew Tkachuk Should Be In Calder Talks

Calgary Flames rookie and son of former NHL player, Matthew Tkachuk, has been taking off since basically his tenth NHL game. So why isn’t his name part of Calder nomination conversations?

Calgary Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk has been quite underestimated this season. After being a healthy scratch for two games to the start of his NHL career, nobody expected him to be one of the point leaders on the Flames.

But right now, he’s tied for second for points with 27 of them in his 40 games he’s played. He’s also leading the team in assists (19) and +/- (10). He also has the second highest points/gp on the team with 0.68.

So why isn’t he in conversations revolving around the rookie trophy of the year, the Calder trophy?

Is it maybe because he’s never had a good point-streak? Oh, no that’s not it. He has had the longest win streak out of all rookies this season with nine games. And in the game where he lost the point streak, the next game he got right back in there and got two points.

Hm, well maybe it’s because even though he’s second in points on the Flames doesn’t mean he’s doing too well compared to other rookies, right? Oh no would you look at that. He’s fourth in points among rookies.

Alright well maybe he’s slowed down a bit over the last little bit.

Oh wait, since December, he’s tied for second in points among rookies with first pick Auston Matthews. And is just one point from first.

Alright, well just because he’s doing well for points, maybe he isn’t having an impact in other areas. Maybe he needs to be more of a hard-hitter to really earn having conversations surrounding his name. Oh wait, out of all rookies, he has the most amount of PIM with 76. Hm…

Some more analysis

Flames From 80 Feet Above did a more in-depth analysis of Matthew Tkachuk’s stats so far this season. Right now since October 25th, he has the third highest assists her 60 minutes with 2.22. The only two players above him are Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.

Why we say from October 25th is because that was the night that Tkachuk was put onto the same line as Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik, and we now know it as the 3M line. Aka Calgary’s best line since October 25th.

Since that day, he has the best even-strength scoring on the team going 5-14–19. Since that day, he also has the most amount of points per 60 minutes among rookies with 3.03. He has the highest minor penalties taken per 60 minutes (minimum 20 games) and the highest minor penalties drawn her 60 minutes.

So what is it? Why isn’t he been in Calder nomination talks? He’s definitely been one of the biggest underestimations on the Calgary Flames this season and maybe one of the biggest ones in the NHL. As of right now, he’s projected at earning 53 points to end his season. One game ago, it was 50 points. If he continues this, he may easily earn 60-65 points in his rookie season.

I mean, I almost want him to just get 51 points because that’s how much his dad, Keith Tkachuk, earned in his rookie season. And I think that’d be pretty funny and also kind of creepy.

Really, the only thing that he needs to work on is keeping his mouth-guard in his mouth.

He may even win the points race among the Flames. Just maybe.

