Calgary Flames’ Mikael Backlund Should Be A Selke Finalist

Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund has been the Flames most consistent player this season. And lately, he’s been making his case to be a Selke finalist.

The Calgary Flames have been one of the most inconsistent teams this season. And even with that inconsistency, Flames’ centerman Mikael Backlund has been one of the team’s most consistent players all season long. I don’t think I’ve used the word consistent so many times in one paragraph.

And because of this consistency from Backlund as an overall two-way player (I said consistent again), people are now saying how he deserves to be a Selke Trophy finalist. And I completely agree.

The Selke Trophy is awarded annually every year to the forward who “demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game.” Basically, it’s the best two-way forward. If we look at the winners over the last few years, you’ll have a good idea of great two-way play. We have Anze Kopitar for the Los Angeles Kings who won it last year. We have Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins who has won it three times since the 2011-2012 season. And we have Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks who won it in the 2012-2013 season. Toews in my opinion, is the best two-way player in the league right now. Out of these three players, the playing style of Backlund is very similar to that of Kopitar.

But is Backlund part of that company? Let’s find out.

Backlund is part of an elite company

Backlund’s relative CF% is part of an ‘elite company’, as TSN puts it. Since the start of the 2014-2015 season, his score, zone and venue-adjusted possession numbers are right up there with some of the best players in the league. His rel.CF% is sixth highest in the league since the start of the 2014-2015 season. The players above him are Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Nino Niederreiter, Joe Thornton, and Jordan Staal.

Mikael Backlund right now has 0.67 points-per-game which is a personal high for him. He right now has 33 points in 49 games and is on pace to hit 55 points this season, which would be a career-best for him and the first time he would get more than 50 points a season.

He’s also there for the Flames when the team needs him most. With him and Michael Frolik as the first penalty-killing unit, he still manages to keep his +/- at a decent number, being 6, which is fourth on the team. He also has three short-handed points which is tied for the lead on the team, and is tied for third in the league.

In the last month since December 23rd, he’s tied for third in points in the league with 17 points. Only two players have more points than him, Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, who each have 19 points. So his stats are up there with some of the best in the league.

But it’s not just the Calgary Flames fans and analysts who think his name should be in Selke conversations.

His teammates think so too

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames captain, had some positive things to say about the centerman while still making jokes about him.

Via Sportsnet:

“I think this year he should be mentioned with some of the top two-way centres in the league,” said Flames captain Mark Giordano. He’s been that good. He’s been playing against the best players in the league night in and night out. And he’s doing it at both ends of the ice. There’s one thing he struggles with though, his jokes and chirps are awful. He’s terrible at that.”

Glen Gulutzan, who’s spending his time this year as the Calgary Flames head coach for the first time, admitted he didn’t know much about Backlund before coming here. He actually asked the Sedins for a scouting report while he was still under contract with the Vancouver Canucks as an assistant coach. He mentioned how Backs is the Flames’ most consistent player on the team this season.

“You need those guys – those 26, 27 and 28-year-old pros that we have in him (Backlund) and Fro – that do everything methodically every single day,” said Gulutzan. “Over the years, great pros become consistent and now you can see it in his play. He’s been fantastic. I had a chat before the season with the Sedins and they told me he was a good player, but when I came here he was probably the one guy who has surprised me the most,” said Gulutzan. “His two-way game and his consistency – he’s been a real pleasure, a real pro. That’s our best line. They play against the toughest lines and they keep doing their thing. They do everything right – the way they forecheck, the way they play the system. They’re tattooed all over the video every game.”

New Flame, Troy Brouwer, also had some positive things to say about the veteran Flame.

“Backs has been our most reliable and consistent player all year long,” added Troy Brouwer. “He lugs a lot of tough minutes with defensive zone draws, wins faceoffs and plays on the penalty kill. That stuff gets overlooked.”

You’re wrong, Gio. Backs IS good at chirping

Backlund mentioned how it would be a big honor to win an award. Via Sportsnet:

“When I was a little boy, I dreamed of winning the Stanley Cup, the Hart or a scoring title, but growing up into the player I am, the Selke is an award for players I look up to. (Patrice) Bergeron, (Anze) Kopitar, (Jonathan) Toews, and (Pavel) Datsyuk. I take a lot of pride being that type of player and being in those discussions.”

He ended it off by mentioning how he wishes he could get a flat pass from Calgary Flames teammate, Dougie Hamilton, once a night. And said this when Dougie was in earshot.

Hey, maybe all he needs is to keep improving his chirping and he truly will be the best all-around player.

