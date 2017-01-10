Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk at the Halfway Mark

The Calgary Flames got a steal with Matthew Tkachuk when they drafted him sixth overall at the 2016 draft. How’s he doing so far in his rookie year?

For weeks before the 2016 NHL draft, the Calgary Flames were interested in Matthew Tkachuk. When it was revealed that the Flames had the sixth overall pick, there was a small amount of worry. Mainly because he was ranked as the second overall best North American pick.

But spoiler alert: the Flames got Tkachuk.

Let’s take a look at his rookie season and see how he’s been doing.

First ten games

First, the Calgary Flames had to decide whether they would keep Tkachuk with the team to start the season or send him down right away. They decided that he would stay with the team.

But only for the first nine games at least.

In his first nine games, he didn’t do a whole lot. He got just four points in those nine with only one goal. I mean, it’s no four-goals-in-your-NHL-debut, but you can’t exactly expect like 20 goals in his first few games. He was also (relatively) quiet in those first nine as well, with just eight PIM.

However, when he got the go ahead that he would be staying with the team, boy did he prove the Flames management right. In that tenth game, he got two goals with one leading to the game-winner that came just four minutes left of the game when the score was tied.

Next push

Then November came and he quieted down a bit. Points wise. Anybody who’s watched the Calgary Flames this season know that Tkachuk is definitely not quiet. He is not afraid to get into scrums, even with the biggest players.

In November, he had just four points in 11 games (Since his tenth game on November fourth). But he had 35 PIM which was the highest on the team and 17 more than the second highest on the team. This averaged 3:10 PIM/gp which again, was the highest, and was almost a whole two minutes more than the second highest player.

In the league in that time period, he was tied for the highest amount of minor penalties and was third highest for PIM.

First half of December

We’re going to look at the first half of December first then the second half until now for the Flames rookie. He actually did alright, getting 5 points in seven games which was tied for second highest among rookies in that time frame. However, he still didn’t quiet down when it came to his temper, getting 15 PIM in seven games. Actually, the highest for PIM among rookies in that time period was another Flames player, Garnet Hathaway. He had 24 PIM in five games which was tied for third highest in the league in that time frame. He was also averaging almost five minutes of PIM/gp. Not exactly ideal for an already undisciplined team. Darn it Garnet.

Sorry, lame rhyme. Moving on to Tkachuk.

From the start of the season until that point mid December, Tkachuk was ninth in rookie scoring with 15 points in 29 games. He was also highest in PIM with 60 PIM which was 22 minutes higher than the second highest.

But now, let’s get into the fun stuff.

Point Streak

From that mid point in December until now, Matthew Tkachuk was on a nine-game point streak. This point-streak unfortunately came to an end in last night’s loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Thanks a lot Jets.

However, his nine-game point streak was the longest point streak by any Flames rookie since Joe Nieuwendyk in 1987-88. This was also the longest point streak by any rookie in the league this season.

Tkachuk had 10 points in that nine-game stretch where the Flames also went 6-3-0. Another one of his fellow linemates, Mikael Backlund was on a six-game point streak as well, which came to an end two games ago.

But right now, Tkachuk has 25 points in 39 games and is fifth in points among rookies. He’s also third in assists, and we don’t really need to talk about his PIM, do we? Since I’ve already mentioned it about ten thousand times.

Right now in his rookie season, he’s projected at earning around 50 points. Not bad Matt, not bad.

How did Keith do?

Just for fun, let’s look at his dad, Keith Tkachuk, and see how he did in his rookie season.

The last time the Flames won in Anaheim, Matthew Tkachuk was an unenthusiastic child hanging out with his dad at the ASG. pic.twitter.com/2TCw3rPrEs — AOL Keyword: Mike (@mikeFAIL) November 7, 2016

In his first season with the Jets in 1991-1992, he didn’t play a full season, so that’s not quite fair to compare that so we’ll compare his first full season. He played 83 games with the Winnipeg Jets and earned 51 points (This was when there were 84 games in a season).

Matt right now, if he doesn’t miss anymore games, will be playing 78 games and is projected at earning 50 points. Alright, I know a lot of analysts have been talking about how eerily similar Matt’s playing style is compared to his dad, but this is just weird. I’m secretly hoping he finishes with 51 points this season. How funny would that be if it was the exact same as his dad?

He also had 201 PIM that season. I looked at players that season and man, did they ever have a lot. The stats for PIM nowadays don’t even compare. Matt right now has 74 PIM so he’s not quite on track to match those stats. But with how undisciplined this team has been, that’s probably a good thing.

Something that people see in Matt that’s like his father is his fearlessness to always get into scrums and being a hard-hitting forward, while also being an elite power forward at the same time. And with Matt potentially earning 50 points in his rookie season, and maybe even more, there is definitely huge potential for that as well.

Not bad Keith’s son, not bad.

