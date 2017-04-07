Calgary Flames: Making a Case for the 2016-17 Stanley Cup

An impressive winning streak propelled this Calgary Flames team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs but inconsistency throughout the year has raised concerns as to whether this team is a serious contender or not. Do they have what it takes to win when it matters most?

The Calgary Flames have had an extremely up-and-down season, one that was expected to go a bit smoother than it wound up going. Going into the playoffs, the Flames are one of the bigger question marks, a team that could make a deep run or easily get bounced in the first round.

Expectations at the Beginning of the Season

The Flames were certainly expected to have a solid season in the Pacific Division, perhaps surpassing the Anaheim Ducks who made a switch from head coach Bruce Boudreau in the offseason.

Calgary had Johnny Gaudreau going into his third full season after signing a new six-year, $40.5 million contract and big things were expected of him.

The 2016-17 campaign didn’t get off to nearly the start Calgary fans were hoping for, as the Flames went 8-11-1 in the first 20 games. Gaudreau got off to a decent start, tallying seven goals and 11 assists during that stretch, but he wasn’t quite looking like the $40-million-dollar man that the team was expecting.

Biggest Strength: Youthful Forwards

Having Mikael Backlund, a strong veteran leading the top line, has been important for the Calgary Flames. Backlund has 22 goals and 30 assists this season and has helped generate a lot of offense for guys like Michael Frolik and Matthew Tkachuk.

However, it’s been the younger skaters that have been the Calgary Flames’ biggest strength. 19-year-old rookie Matthew Tkachuk has been a great addition for this team. 2016’s 6th overall draft pick figured the NHL out quickly and started contributing to the Flames almost immediately, scoring his first goal in the fourth game of the year.

Tkachuk has been inconsistent at times but has the ability to get the puck to the net and contribute to his team. In 74 games this season, he has 13 goals and 34 assists.

22-year-old Sean Monahan has had another great season for the Flames. In his fourth year, he’ll finish with his fourth consecutive 20-plus-goal effort. In 80 games this season, he has 27 goals and 31 assists and his Corsi For % sits at 50.3%.

And, despite some inconsistency, winger Johnny Gaudreau is still “Johnny Hockey” when it matters most. There were worries about Gaudreau throughout the year, as he went through two goalless stretches of 10 games and 11 games. He’s looked solid in March, though, scoring five goals along with 13 assists.

Gaudreau had 18 goals and 43 assists in 70 games this season, meaning he’s averaging just a bit under a point per game (0.87 to be exact). Playoff success this year will hinge on the play of the young guns, especially Johnny.

Biggest Question Mark: Goaltending

With how backup goaltender Chad Johnson has played this season, it’s hard to see the Calgary Flames running a two-headed monster in between the pipes during the postseason. Johnson has had some rough outings, going 18-15-1 on the year and giving up 2.59 goals per game.

The playoffs will be the Brian Elliot show, but he’s had his issues as well. At 26-17-3 on the year, he has been much better in the Flames’ second half. Things weren’t looking good during that first couple of months, as Elliot lost 11 of his first 14 starts.

However, he was an integral part of Calgary’s 10-game winning streak, winning all 10 starts in that span. His goals against average during that streak was a fantastic 1.90 and he recorded two straight shutouts.

There’s no question that Elliot still has what it takes to lead a team to victory, but he’ll need to show the kind of consistency he showed during that winning streak if the Flames are going to make a deep run.

Why Calgary Flames Can Win the Cup

It’s not going to be easy for the Calgary Flames, especially considering the team will have to face either the Chicago Blackhawks or the Anaheim Ducks in the first round.

The way the Flames hoist the Cup when all is said and done comes through consistency. Calgary went on some runs this season, showing how great the team can be offensively and in net. However, at the end of the day, the Flames will finish the season in the middle of the pack in both goals scored and goals against.

To get through a tough first round opponent and make it all the way to the Stanley Cup, Johnny Gaudreau has to put the puck in the net, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund need to continue leading this team, and the goaltending has to be on point.

It won’t be easy, but a good mix of youth and veteran leadership make this Calgary team one to watch out for.

