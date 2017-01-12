Calgary Flames Have Deja Vu – Top San Jose Sharks

The Calgary Flames top the San Jose Sharks by a score of 3-2. They beat them by the same score about two months ago. And the same thing happened in that game.

The Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks by a score of 3-2 to now win their last five home games. This is a slight shift in momentum with the team, hey?

This game was a little eerie to me because on November third, the Flames and the Sharks played. The score was 2-2 and Flames rookie, Matthew Tkachuk, scored the game-winner with just 4:21 left in the game.

That was his tenth game of the season where, earlier that day, he got the go-ahead that he would be staying with the team instead of being sent down to the minors.

Want your voice heard? Join the Flame for Thought team!

In this game, the score was also tied at two a piece. And the Flames managed to score the game winner with just a few minutes left again. Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winner with just 2:19 left in the game.

Right before Hamilton scored, Tkachuk had a great chance that led to a rebound which eventually got Hamilton the goal. I really wish Tkachuk got that goal. How funny and weird would that be if Tkachuk, got his second multi-goal game of the season, to the same team he got his first multi-goal game, with the same thing happening?

With that game-winner, there was this very adorable jump from Mikael Backlund into Dougie’s arms and I just. I need to show it.

There was also a lot I could say about the officiating tonight. However, I think I might leave that for a different day. I’m going to get myself too worked up by talking about it.

That’s all for now. The Calgary Flames are still in a wild card spot, however, they have more wins than both the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks who currently beat them. Time to start beating them, Flames.

This article originally appeared on