Calgary Flames Hand Avalanche Ninth Straight Loss On Home Ice

The Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 6-3. Flames ex-captain Jarome Iginla also managed to notch a goal against his former team.

The Calgary Flames handed the Colorado Avalanche their ninth straight loss on home ice on Tuesday evening. Jarome Iginla also notched a goal tonight against his former team.

The first period was pretty uneventful for the Flames, when it came to the scoring. They had like a million chances but goaltender Calvin Pickard was on top of his game completely that period. Then the Avs scored a goal with about a minute left of the period to open up the scoring and make it 1-0.

Then the second period came and boy do I feel bad for Pickard. The Flames scored four goals that period but they were all really weird bounces off the Avs’ own players. I mean, it worked in favor of the Flames, but you’ve got to feel for the Avalanche and for Pickard. Nobody ever gets that lucky with four lucky bounces that all lead to goals. Especially the Flames. I don’t think they’ve ever been that lucky in years.

This game, Brian Elliott got his third straight win. He stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced.

Also former Flames captain Jarome Iginla scored. Which was very emotional for me and I’ll never get over Iggy leaving us.

The Flames special teams continue to be top notch as well. They capitalized on one of their three powerplay opportunities, except one of their goals came right after the PP ended. So really shows that they took advantage. They also managed to kill off all six Colorado powerplays. One was a 5-on-3 that was really a 5-on-2 because Mikael Backlund blocked a shot off his foot that seemed to hurt him. The Flames have now also killed off 87.1% of penalties on the road this seasons which is in the top three in the NHL.

Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau continue to improve as well. They each had two goals and one assist tonight. Unfortunately though, Backlund did not return after he blocked that shot. Let’s hope it’s just a bit of a bruise and that he’ll be fine by Thursday when the Flames play the Anaheim Ducks, since he’s been one of the Flames most consistent players.

But until then, we’ll just have to wait and see on what the Flames say tomorrow morning.

That’s all for now and the Calgary Flames continue to be in a playoff position. It’s not a super comfortable position, however, if they continue like this, they can secure that spot. I mean, they haven’t won nine games in their last 12 because of some flukes. This is a playoff-contending team.

This article originally appeared on