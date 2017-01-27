Calgary Flames Finally Open Up The Scoring – Top Senators

The Calgary Flames finally managed to score the first goal, a feat they haven’t done in ten games. And it worked.

The Calgary Flames finally opened up the scoring against the Ottawa Senators. This is the first time they’ve scored the first goal in ten games. This is also the first time in five games that they haven’t allowed the first four goals on their own net. It’s also their first road win of the new year. That was a lot of times I just said the word “also”. Moving on.

Micheal Ferland opened up the scoring and Sean Monahan made it a two goal lead by the end of second period. What? The Flames? Have a two-goal lead? Weird.

But in all seriousness, Monahan’s goal was an absolute beauty. I hate using the word ‘beauty’ because it’s so cliche, but seriously. I was getting notifications left and right from different sports apps letting me know about this goal. Just look at this:

Sean Monahan just did that 👀 pic.twitter.com/R3hRmCSD8l — Because It’s The Cup (@CauseItsTheCup) January 27, 2017

Unfortunately, the Calgary Flames couldn’t hold on to their two-goal lead, and the Sens managed to score two in the third period to tie the game. No worries though, because we’ll go to overtime where the Flames are pretty decent in.

We also have the king of overtime himself, Johnny Gaudreau, who got the overtime winner.

Gaudreau OT winner pic.twitter.com/IUix2nIne3 — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 27, 2017

And we have this adorable jumping-in-the-air-post-overtime-goal hug:

Get you someone who hugs you like Backlund hugs Johnny pic.twitter.com/EuyaaT1JBb — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) January 27, 2017

Brian Elliott stopped 25 of 27 shots and he had some incredible game-saving saves. Especially the three in overtime, where they were all dangerous.

The Flames also didn’t allow any powerplay goals against on their four times being shorthanded. One was a double minor that was served by the king of penalty-killing, Michael Frolik. But no need to worry, because they managed to kill it off.

There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done for this team. But for now, this is a great way to go into the All-Star break. You can chalk one in the win column, Calgary. Nobody’s calling you pathetic this time.

