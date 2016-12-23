Calgary Flames F Lance Bouma A Healthy Scratch – Again

Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma is a healthy scratch for the second time in three games. What is his future looking like with this franchise?

Lance Bouma, who was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2008 and spent his entire NHL career with the team, will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games. The injury bug got him again this season so he’s only played 18 games so far. In those 18 games, he has just one goal and two assists.

To be fair, he is a bottom six guy. He’s meant to get under players skin and be a hard-hitter. But the Flames already have some of those who are still managing to put up points. In tonight’s game vs the Vancouver Canucks, Garnet Hathaway will be taking his place. This season, he has one goal and three assists in 15 games.

“I try to bring energy every night.” Garnet Hathaway, who is back in the lineup tonight. #VANvsCGY pic.twitter.com/BHECiheeGZ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 23, 2016

So what does Bouma’s future look like with the Flames?

Well, not good.

After this season, he still has one more year left in his contract. But could he be going to Las Vegas during the expansion draft? Based on the requirements, if Lance Bouma plays in eight more games this season, he’s eligible to go. And he’s definitely a bottom-six guy that the team could be looking for in the building of the franchise.

For more on expansion eligibility and Flames players

The Flames are quietly preparing for the NHL expansion draft (FlamesNation).

Who could the Flames lose in an expansion draft? (Matchsticks and Gasoline).

For projected lineups Flames vs Canucks December 23rd: Calgary Flames.

It’s not looking great for Lance Bouma and he could be going to Las Vegas during the expansion process. Let’s just hope we’re all prepared to start losing players.

This article originally appeared on