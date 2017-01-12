Calgary Flames Daily: Winning Against Sharks, Tkachuk Stealing Sticks

Good morning Calgary Flames fans. It’s yet again another cold day in Calgary and looks like that phased the San Jose Sharks. Let’s look at some recent Flames news.

I feel like I’ve been saying “It’s yet again another cold day in Calgary” everyday for the last like three weeks. But, it is another cold day in Calgary. And with the Calgary Flames topping the San Jose Sharks, maybe the cold phased the Sharks.

I mean, probably not. But hey.

Last night’s win was impressive because it reminded me of the game between these two in early November. The score was tied at two a piece and rookie Matthew Tkachuk scored with less than five minutes left of the game.

In last night’s game, the Flames and Sharks were again tied at two a piece and this time, Dougie Hamilton scored with less than three minutes left of the game to bring the Flames to a 3-2 win. For more about the post-game win, read our recap we put out last night here.

Speaking of Matthew Tkachuk, let’s look at some foolishness on his part last night. At one point, Brent Burns‘ stick got lodged under his arm. But, instead of you know, just dropping the stick, he decided to take it with him to the bench. Which lead to a penalty. I mean, it was kind of funny and thankfully the Sharks didn’t score on that penalty.

Even with the interviews with head coach Glen Gulutzan post game, he just deeply sighed and rolled his eyes and said, “I don’t know.” Sort of like an annoyed father by his mischievous son.

That’s all for now today. The Flames are now on a four-game home win streak and play their next game on Friday at home. Everyone cross your fingers.

