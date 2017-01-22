Calgary Flames Daily: Swept In Battle of Alberta, Bennett Leaving?

Hello Calgary Flames fans! It’s starting to get chilly again in Calgary and let’s see what’s happening in the world of Flames news over the last day.

Normally, I’d start this off by saying “Good morning Calgary Flames fans!” but I’d hate to start this out with a lie. Jokes! Sort of. The Calgary Flames played in the fourth and final edition of the Battle of Alberta for the season last night. And how did they do? They went 0-3-1 in the series.

This is not only the first time that the Edmonton Oilers have won three straight against the Flames since 1999, but it’s the first time that the Flames have been swept in the Battle of Alberta series for 31 seasons. And that was back when the Oilers were actually, you know, good.

Some good news amongst all of this, but Sean Monahan continues his goal-streak with five games now. Some bad news is that I started a GoFundMe campaign last night to fight Connor McDavid and now I’m banned from GoFundMe as of this morning.

Let’s stop talking about last night’s game because I don’t want to anymore. It hurts my soul. Let’s talk about Sam Bennett instead.

After being a healthy scratch against the Nashville Predators on Thursday evening, he was back in the lineup for the Battle of Alberta. But now there are speculations that he could be traded.

However, when he was a scratch, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman pointed out that it didn’t take long at all after news made out that he would be a scratch for GM’s to pick up their phones. To which Calgary Flames GM, Brad Treliving, told all the teams, “Guys, no. Sam Bennett is not getting traded.”

Is there a possibility we’ll be seeing a trade involving him, though? I think there’s a very high chance.

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily. With two losses in a row to Western Conference teams also fighting for a playoff spot, this will be a challenge for the Flames to climb right back up.

