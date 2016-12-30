Calgary Flames Daily: Struggles Continue on Home Ice

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fans! Let’s see what’s been happening in the last 24 hours in Flames and hockey world.

There isn’t a whole lot of news surrounding the Calgary Flames in the last 24 hours. Except, you know, losing to the Anaheim Ducks last night. That’s never fun, especially to the Ducks.

The Flames special teams costed them and they lost 3-1 to the Ducks on home ice, keeping them below 0.500 at home. They had a chance to become 0.500 at home for the first time this season with a win, but unfortunately they’re now 8-10-0 at the Dome.

Via the Calgary Herald: “The frustrating part for me, there was some cheating going on in our group with a couple of players,” said Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan. “That can’t happen. If you’re going to play these types of games and this is a playoff-type game, there’s no margin for cheating.”

Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving had spoken to the media earlier this week and said that the team needs to be more disciplined. The Flames have gone the last 72 games as the most penalized team in the NHL. It’s a little weird seeing how they went 130 game before that as the least penalized team.

Via Calgary Herald again: “That’s a little interesting,” Treliving said. “I don’t know what’s gone on. Before we start looking at the sniper in the bush, we want to make sure we’re looking at ourselves first to see if there’s things we can manage. But we can’t expect to win if you’re killing five or six penalties a night.”

Hm, interesting Treliving? Sure, interesting. Cough cough Wideman Gate 2016 cough cough.

Some links surrounding the Flames to get you through your last Friday in 2016

Saddledome slump continues for Calgary Flames in 3-1 loss to Anaheim Ducks (Calgary Herald).

Calgary Flames special teams playing with fire (Calgary Sun).

Mikael Backlund: Selke Candidate? (The Hockey Writers).

Silfverberg’s go-ahead goal in third leads Ducks over Flames (Sportsnet).

Some other links surrounding the hockey world

Low attendance prompts Hockey Canada to review ticket prices before hosting another World Juniors (Global News).

Year in review: Top 10 storylines of 2016 (The Hockey News).

Canada wins, faces U.S. for first in Group B at World Juniors (The Star).

17 NHL predictions for 2017 (NHL).

Well that’s all for now. Enjoy your last Friday in 2016! Hopefully in the New Year, the Calgary Flames can stop taking so many flipping penalties.

This article originally appeared on