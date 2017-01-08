Calgary Flames Daily: Snapping Canucks Win Streak

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fans! The Flames had an impressive win in an action-filled game against the Vancouver Canucks last night. Let’s take a look at some news surrounding the Flames in the last 24 hours.

The game last night was a very fun and intense game to watch. The Calgary Flames opened up the scoring in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks from Alex Chiasson. I was actually at my cousins house last night and we were all watching the game and my uncle goes, “I think Chiasson will score first.” He then left the room about a minute later only for Chiasson to score first.

Then 63 seconds later, Matt Stajan made the score 2-0 from a great feed by Garnet Hathaway.

Via Sportsnet: “I just have to make sure I get my stick on it,” says Stajan. “It’s a game of inches. He put it in the right spot and I was able to get it by.”

Some fun stats: The Flames are now 15-4-0 whenever Hathaway is in the lineup. Some more fun stats: Matthew Tkachuk is now on a nine-game point streak which is the longest by any rookie in the NHL this season. This is also the longest point streak by any Flames rookie since Joe Nieuwendyk in the 87-88 season where he had a 14-game point streak.

At one point in the game, I heard that opening line from the Circle of Life from the Lion King and I was wondering why they were playing that. Turns out that Flames mascot, Harvey the Hound, was holding up a baby. He was being Rafiki from the Lion King who held up Simba when he was a newborn lion.

Some links surrounding the Calgary Flames to get you through this chilly Sunday afternoon

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily. Let’s hope that the Flames can continue this month on a good note and remain in that playoff spot they’re currently in.

