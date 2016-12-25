Calgary Flames Daily: Prospects Going To World Juniors

The Calgary Flames have two of their five draft picks from 2016 going to the World Juniors. The competition starts tomorrow.

Merry Christmas Calgary Flames fans!

Now on to this. What’s been happening in the last 24 hours in the world of hockey?

Well first, Christmas isn’t only my favorite holiday because of all the joy and fun and presents. But also because it means that there’s only one more day until World Juniors start! December 26th will kick off the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship. And two of Calgary’s picks in this year’s draft have been named.

Adam Fox and Tyler Parsons have been named to team USA’s 23-man roster.

Parsons is a goaltender who was drafted in the second round at the draft. He won a memorial cup with the London Knights in the 2015-2016 season, with fellow Flame, Matthew Tkachuk.

Per the Calgary Flames: “He’s a real competitive kid, he’s really athletic, he’s a battler, and he’s won,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said after the draft. “There’s still lots of growth to come but they love his resume, love how competitive he is and love the athleticism.”

Adam Fox is a defenseman who plays for Harvard. The Flames drafted him in the third round. He currently has 16 points in 11 games this year.

Per the Calgary Flames: “To be able to go in and be over a point a game already, as a defenceman … wow,” Flames assistant general manager Craig Conroy told CalgaryFlames.com.









Merry Christmas everybody!

