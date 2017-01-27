Calgary Flames Daily: Post-Game Win, Gulutzan Can Get Angrier

Good morning Calgary Flames fans! The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and the Flames finally won a game. Let’s check out some Flames news.

It’s the beginning of the All-Star weekend and the Calgary Flames can go into it feeling confident. With an overtime win against the Ottawa Senators to go into this much needed break, the Flames can feel good about themselves. And with a couple of pretty goals, one from Sean Monahan that’s definitely going in a highlight reel, fans are also happy.

Johnny Gaudreau, who finally got a goal (the overtime goal) after going 11 games with no goal, had a two point night.

“He’s going to the All-Star Game here and he’s going to come back firing, I’m sure,” Monahan said. “Those two points are big for him. He’s going to have some confidence and get going.”

Head coach Glen Gulutzan also had some nice comments to say (after Tuesday’s post-game comments).

Tuesday’s post-game comments weren’t the worst of it

Apparently, Glen Gulutzan can get a little angrier. After Tuesday’s post-game comments where he used the word ‘pathetic’ three times in a five-second span, everyone was wondering where this guy came from. But apparently we haven’t really seen anything yet.

Via Calgary Herald:

“What you guys saw is something I don’t show you guys, but I’ve showed the players. Hey, my mom was Irish,” Gulutzan reminded. “I don’t like to air out our laundry. I think we’re a family in there. You guys all know that, that’s the way I approach things. But in that locker-room, from Day 1, I show my emotion there. Out in front of the cameras, it’s probably the first time I’ve shown my emotion, but … ” He laughs. “I thought it was pretty mild, I thought it was the tip of the iceberg,” Gulutzan said. “I think as a leader, as a coach of a group, you have to show emotion at times, but also you have to be steady. “But we need a little emotion in that room now. We need to play with some passion.”

Well if that’s mild and just the tip of the iceberg, I wouldn’t want to be on his bad side.

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily. I can’t wait for Johnny Gaudreau to be used like a child again at the All-Star skills competition.

