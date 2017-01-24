Calgary Flames Daily: Post-Game Loss, Facing The Habs

After a tough loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and facing the Montreal Canadiens tonight, there’s a lot of Calgary Flames news to talk about.

Hello Calgary Flames fans. Normally I said “good morning Flames fans” but it’s not a good morning, so I’d hate to lie to you. It’s hard to have a good morning when your team loses 4-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs the night before. And that ends up being their third loss in a row. And now you’re starting to lose all hope in everything.

Ok, a little dramatic, I know, but the playoffs are getting further and further away every day.

With that loss, it was the eighth game in a row that the Flames have let in the first goal. And unfortunately, the Flames don’t have a great and solid goaltender to turn to night after night at the moment. Both Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott haven’t been their spectacular selves and it’s affecting this team drastically.

But today is a new day and the Flames will play their second game in as many nights against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Habs right now are 32.3% on the powerplay in 2017, so the Flames should watch their backs. Especially after letting in at least one PPG a game in their last three games.

The Flames will be looking to bounce back after a very disappointing loss to the Leafs. The Leafs got revenge on the Flames for shutting them out at the end of November. And thankfully, Johnny Gaudreau wasn’t hurt and he returned to the bench after being hit in the head hard.

That’s all for now for Flames Daily. If the Flames don’t win tonight I will personally fly down to Montreal and have a talk with them. I almost said beat them up, but I’m 5’3″.

