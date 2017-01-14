Calgary Flames Daily: Post Game Loss, Battle of Alberta

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fans. With a loss last night to the New Jersey Devils, let’s see what’s happening in Flames news over the last 24 hours.

It’s a nice yet slightly chilly day in Calgary today. With a slight disappointment in last night’s loss to the New Jersey Devils. The Calgary Flames played quite sloppy in the first period which unfortunately led to two goals by Devils in those first 20 minutes.

The Devils ended up winning the game 2-1, thanks to Sean Monahan, who snapped an 11-game goal drought. Their special teams also struggled, especially to a team who has been struggling with their special teams as well. The Flames went 0/2 on the PP and let in one PPGA with being short-handed four times in the game.

Via Calgary Herald:

“We were sitting here waiting for them,” said Flames defenceman Deryk Engelland. “We should have come out flying, and it was the complete opposite. They came out flying, got us on our heels and we couldn’t push back.”

In more interesting news, the Battle of Alberta is on tonight! The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena. But is it really a battle anymore? We know it hasn’t really been the Battle of Alberta it once was in the 80’s. But now with young talent on both sides, everybody thinks it could be revived. Especially if both teams were to make the playoffs this year.

Via calgaryflames.com

The Versteeg household down south a ways, in Lethbridge, was a part of that. “I know growing up, both sets of families cheered for either team,” says 30-year-old Kris Versteeg in his first year as a Flame. “[…] It made the games exciting. You always wanted bragging rights.”

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily! Do you think the Calgary Flames will be able to get their first win at Rogers Arena tonight?

This article originally appeared on