Calgary Flames Daily: ‘Pathetic’ Says Gulutzan After Fourth Straight Loss

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fans! It’s a new day, so let’s see what’s been happening in the world of Flames over the last day.

It’s a new day which means another day of being stressed out about the Calgary Flames. The Flames played the Montreal Canadiens last night and lost their fourth game in a row.

They almost got shutout for the second game in a row, but thank goodness for Sam Bennett who scored with 1.1 seconds left of the game. Before that game, he had gone ten games with no point. The goal also ended up being a powerplay goal.

This was also their fourth game in a row where they allowed the first four goals on their own net. In the 25 games before that, they allowed two goals or less in 18 of the games.

Their special teams are starting to take a hit as well. In the game last night, they allowed two PPGs on just three PP opportunities and they went just 1/5 on the PP.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan definitely had a lot of things to say after the game. He said the word “pathetic” twice in five seconds.

“We were pathetic,” he said in his post-game comments. “It was a pathetic display. No bite back, no kick back, accept it right down, our top guys didn’t do anything and we need somebody to step up.” “[We’ve] just got to man up,” said Gulutzan. “I mean, we play well and one bad thing happens and we crumple. Everybody talks about our starts; our starts have been good but one little shot goes in, we crumple. We just crumple, we have no resolve to stay with it; we have to look internally here at ourselves – everybody, everybody in the organization – and see how we’re going to pull ourselves out because the league doesn’t feel sorry for you. “[What] bugs me most is we play when it’s easy… If you got that mentality, you got to fight out of it.”

The Flames are now 3-6-1 in their last ten games.

Some links surrounding the Flames to get you through your day

‘It’s on everybody’: Calgary Flames fall 5-1 to Montreal Canadiens in fourth straight loss (Calgary Herald).

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan calls out team for ‘pathetic display’ (Sportsnet).

Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk still learning to tip-toe line in NHL (Calgary Herald).

‘We were pathetic’: Calgary Flames coach Glen Gulutzan looking for someone to ‘step up’ after loss to Montreal Canadiens (Global News).

Some other links surrounding hockey and the NHL

Golden Knights could speed up coaching hire: report (NHL.com).

Four things we learned in the NHL: Flames burn to ash (Sportsnet).

Tommy Wingels traded by Sharks to Senators (NHL.com).

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily. My wish is for the Flame to stop being, as Gulutzan puts it, ‘pathetic’.

This article originally appeared on