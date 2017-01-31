Calgary Flames Daily: Making A Child’s Dreams Come True

Good morning Calgary Flames fans. The Flames are back in Calgary and practicing. Let’s see what’s been happening in Flames news.

Yesterday, the Calgary Flames organization made a child’s dreams come true. Through the Make-A-Wish foundation, he could have had practically anything he wanted. But what did he want to do? He wanted to meet his favorite hockey team, the Calgary Flames.

Fionn Daly signed a one-day contract yesterday with the Flames and GM Brad Treliving told him that they’re always looking for players who battle. Fionn has a serious heart condition and enlarged organs, thus the reason for him being with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“All he wanted to do for his Make-A-Wish day,” says father Kelvin, “was to hang out with the Flames. Initially, you know, my wife and I thought that maybe the Disneyland option would’ve been a good idea. But Fionn wouldn’t hear of that. He just loves hockey so much.”

Fionn got to skate with the team and was, obviously, excited about the entire thing. But he wasn’t the only one who was happy about this.

“It’s nice for us to get a little bit of an eye-opener in life sometimes,” said Mark Giordano, Fionn’s favourite Flame. “As you get older, you appreciate your kids more and more.” “I think it puts everything in perspective,” said Calgary-born goaltender Chad Johnson. “It helps you re- how lucky to be where you are. When you see a young guy like him, you pinch yourself. You realize you actually are what so many kids want to be, a Flames’ hockey player; you’re reminded that you’re living someone else’s dream.”

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily. Hey Fionn, you good at playing on the right-wing?

