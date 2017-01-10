Calgary Flames Daily: Losing to the Jets, No More 3rd Jersey

Good morning Calgary Flames fans! It’s yet again another chilly day in Calgary today. Let’s see what’s been happening in the last 24 hours.

Everyday that it’s freezing in Calgary I cry a little inside. At least the Calgary Flames are back in town so they’ll also have to deal with this weather and they can’t escape to California.

The Flames had a disappointing loss to the Winnipeg Jets last night. They were blanked, losing 2-0. Last night was pretty sloppy, though. Especially first period. They had way too many turnovers and giveaways and unfortunately, that’s what led to the two goals. The Flames weren’t strong at all in the neutral zone either. All around, just some bad plays.

And I don’t know why, but Sam Bennett was not on his game either, especially in the first period. He looked like a lost puppy who was playing in his first ever NHL game and has no experience.

Enough about how bad they played last night, let’s move on to some other stuff. Like how the NHL is getting rid of the third jersey. The teams used to have a home and away jersey, and then an alternate jersey. The reason for this is because Adidas now takes over for Reebok for the league’s official team uniforms.

The reason why I’m worried is because I’m absolutely in love with the Flames retro jerseys. But I don’t think they’ll go with those jerseys as their official home jerseys (boo).

Some links surrounding the Flames to get you through your morning

Some other links surrounding hockey and the NHL

That’s all in this edition of Flames Daily. Let’s hope when the San Jose Sharks come here, the cold phases them and the Flames have an advantage (probably not).

