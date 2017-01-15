Calgary Flames Daily: Losing In A Shootout, Bye Bye Wickenheiser

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fan on this lovely Sunday. Let’s see what’s happening in the world of Flames in the last 24 hours.

I don’t think I need to let Calgary Flames fans about the outcome of last night’s game. Battle of Alberta on a Saturday night? A super important one too? One that hasn’t mattered like that in about a decade? Yeah, I think everyone knows about the game.

But, in case you don’t, the game ended in a shootout loss (boo). This is the first time that the Edmonton Oilers have won three straight against the Flames since 1999 (double boo).

Sean Monahan got the lone goal in the game. He also got a goal in the previous game, now having goals in two straight games. He went 11 games prior without registering a single goal.

Want your voice heard? Join the Flame for Thought team!

Before the game, the Flames and Oilers had a ceremony to honor Hayley Wickenheiser. Wickenheiser announced her retirement on Friday after a 23-year long career. Wickenheiser is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, played with the Flames sister team, the Calgary Inferno, and last night, was called the “female Gordie Howe” by Wayne Gretzky.

She is the all-time leader in points for Canada’s national women’s team with 379 in 276 games (168 goals).

“You’ve touched so many lives and opened so many doors for young girls who one day may win a gold medal,” Gretzky said.

The Canadian Press reported Friday that there were 16,000 females registered in hockey in Wickenheiser’s first year on the national team in 1993-94. There are almost 87,000 today. Talk about achievements for this country. Thank you, Hayley.

Dear Canada. It has been the great honour of my life to play for you. Time to hang em up!! Thank you! #grateful #graduationday #canada pic.twitter.com/qzEo6sTgP2 — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) January 14, 2017

Some links surrounding the Flames to get you through your afternoon

Flames fall short in shootout (Calgary Herald).

Hayley Wickenheiser honoured prior to Oilers, Flames game (CBC Sports).

Hayley Wickenheiser gets tribute after retirement (NHL.com).

MacTavish unleashes Oilers’ scary mascot on Harvey the Hound (Yahoo Sports).

Some other links surrounding hockey and the NHL

Hayley Wickenheiser hints at off-ice role with NHL (CTV News).

Catching up with John MacLean (NHL.com).

NHL getting rid of ‘Breakaway Challenge’ at skills competition (Sportsnet).

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Wings, Flames, Blues, Oilers, Penguins, and Stars (My NHL Trade Rumors).

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily. Congratulations on a great career, Wick. We’ll miss you.

This article originally appeared on