Calgary Flames Daily: Looking To Bounce Back Against Senators

Good morning Calgary Flames fans. Let’s take a look at what’s been happening over the last 24 hours involving Flames news.

It’s yet another cold day in Calgary and another game day. The Calgary Flames will be in the nation’s capital to face off the Ottawa Senators. They’ll be looking to bounce back after losing their four-game losing streak.

After their fourth loss with the game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Flames head coach and general manager had some words to say about it.

“It’s not a system or structure thing – it’s a sweat thing. It’s an emotion thing, it’s a push-through thing,” explained GM Brad Treliving of his team’s sudden lack of character. “We’ve got to get to a point where the players say, ‘enough is enough’ and have the will and pushback to stop it. This group has shown this year it’s capable of playing at a certain level, but it starts with the right attitude. We have to get our minds and attitude right that (Thursday) night (in Ottawa) this stops. There’s no magic formula. You don’t click your heels and get 20 new players.”

The Senators have won four of their last five and have nine points out of a possible ten in that time frame. They’ll be coming off of a red-hot shutout win against the Washington Capitals. In the last week, they also shutout another one of the hottest teams in the league right now, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Everybody’s aware of the Flames’ special teams success that started improving in November, but lately in the new year, it hasn’t been as good as it was in December. So the Flames will also be looking to improve those. After the loss against the Habs and some wins against their competitors, the Flames have now fallen out of a playoff spot.

Some of our stuff involving the Flames not doing too well. So basically every article. Jokes… Sort of.

Calgary Flames start comeback too late, lose important game.

The Calgary Flames were down 4-0 with four minutes left of the game. But something happened and they scored three goals in three minutes. However, it still wasn’t enough and they lose a very crucial Western Conference game against the Nashville Predators.

Are Flames fans rightfully frustrated by the officiating?

For a year now, Calgary Flames fans have been quite frustrated with the officiating against the Flames. But now, is there objective proof that it’s actually a problem for this team?

Flames Daily: Swept in the Battle of Alberta, is Bennett leaving?

The Calgary Flames went 0-3-1 in the Battle of Alberta series this season. This is the first time the Oilers have won three straight against the Flames since 1999 and the first time the Flames have lost the Battle of Alberta series in 31 seasons. Also, with Sam Bennett being a healthy scratch, will we be seeing a trade involving him before trade deadline?

Some links surrounding the Flames to get you through your morning

Calgary Flames Game Day vs Ottawa Senators (Calgary Herald).

Calgary Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau falls after nasty hit during Maple Leafs game (GiveMeSport).

Eric Francis: Flames lack of effort bothers general manager (Calgary Herald).

The Flames are down but far from out of playoff contention (Sportsnet).

Some links surrounding hockey and the NHL

Moustache Man tearing down Leafs banner in Detroit is an everyday hockey hero (Yahoo Sports).

NHL skills competition idea: Invite retired all-stars to compete (Sportsnet).

10 memorable NHL all-star game moments (CBC Sports).

Ed Willes: The never-ending battle over NHL goalie equipment (Vancouver Sun).

NHL 100: Picking a Face of the Franchise for all 30 teams (Toronto Sun).

That’s all in this edition of Flames edition. Let’s hope the Flames don’t get five losses in a row (please). It’ll be October all over again.

This article originally appeared on