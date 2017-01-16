Calgary Flames Daily: How The Prospects Are Doing

Good afternoon Calgary Flames fans. Let’s take a look at what’s been happening in the last 24 hours of Flames world.

We have Calgary Flames prospect, Dillon Dube, who calgaryflames.com gave him the title of prospect of the week. Dube, who is a forward for the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, registered six points in just two games last week. He now has 19 points in just the 14 games he’s played this season.

Dube was named the first star in both games and even net a hat-trick. He’s now leading his team in points per game with 1.35. He’s also on a five-game point streak with ten points in that stretch. The future looks hopeful with this one.

Calgaryflames.com also put out a future watch update for this week, which takes a look at how the Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. That can be found here.

A couple of players to keep watch of is Matthew Phillips who has 51 points in 43 games for the Victoria Royals. And goaltender Nick Schneider who’s a big factor in why the Medicine Hat Tigers are second in the Eastern Conference of the WHL.

Eric Francis: Mike Commodore looking to open door on new career… Of some sort (Calgary Herald).

Prospect of the week – Dillon Dube (CalgaryFlames.com).

On Hamilton, Monahan, and more (Hockey Buzz).

Flames need to continue Battle of Alberta intensity (Calgary Herald).

Should Hayley Wickenheiser’s number be honoured across hockey? (Sportsnet).

Changing attitudes towards homosexuality in hockey an uphill battle: U of A researcher (Global News).

Toronto Maple Leafs no longer want to win hockey games — they expect to win: ‘That’s a big difference’ (The National Post).

5 things we learned in the NHL last week: That Gretzky quote is flawed (CBC Sports).

