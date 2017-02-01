Calgary Flames Daily: Hoping To Keep Momentum Against The Wild

Good morning Calgary Flames fans! It’s getting cold again in Calgary. Let’s see what’s happening in Flames news over the last day.

It’s finally game day for the Calgary Flames! I haven’t been able to say that in six days. The Calgary Flames will be facing the Minnesota Wild at the ‘dome tonight. Let’s see how these two teams will match up.

These two teams have already met twice this season where the Flames have won twice, one being in a shootout win. The Wild on the year only have 11 regulation losses and five OT/SO losses and two of them came against the Flames.

In both games, the Flames had Chad Johnson in net, however now with the team going with the win-and-stay-in method, since Brian Elliott won in the game against the Ottawa Senators before the All-Star break, he’ll be in net tonight.

And since this game is in Calgary, we know that Eric Staal will probably get a lot of boos tonight.

In game #1, the Flames shutout the Wild, winning 1-0, and the lone goal coming from Johnny Gaudreau. He actually got injured that game and missed the next ten games following, hence the booing for Eric Staal. This will be the first game for Johnny against this team since his injury.

In both games, the Flames scored one powerplay goal in each one. Both games combined, they went 2/11 on the PP and have killed off all five penalties they faced against the team. The Flames special teams in the new year haven’t been as explosive as it was in December, but let’s hope the Flames can find their PP magic again in their third and final meaning against the red-hot Wild this season.

Some links surrounding the Flames to get you through your morning

Preview – Flames vs. Wild (Calgary Flames).

Game Day preview: Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames (Calgary Herald).

Wild fire: The Flames one of the few to handle mighty Minnesota this season (Calgary Sun).

Invite to AHL All-Star Classic a ‘huge honour’ for Flames prospect Jankowski (Calgary Herald).

Some other links surrounding hockey and the NHL

NHL 100: Canadiens-Maple Leafs among heated rivalries (CBC Sports).

NHL loses judgment after arguing former players ‘mere puppets’ in lawsuit (TSN).

Ken Hitchcock fired as coach of Blues (NHL.com).

NHL likely to play in Sweden, China in 2017 (TSN).

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily. Let’s hope the Flames are still able to handle one of the hottest teams in the league right now.

This article originally appeared on