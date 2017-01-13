Calgary Flames Daily: Game Day, Tkachuk Continues To Impress

Good morning Calgary Flames fans! It’s finally not freezing in Calgary today (only -11 wooo!). Let’s take a look at what’s been happening in Flames news over the last 24 hours.

The Calgary Flames will begin their weekend by hosting the New Jersey Devils tonight. They’ll be playing at the Saddledome which is slightly good news for this team seeing how they’re on a four-game home win streak.

Now, the Devils can’t do anything right and lost to the Edmonton Oilers last night (boo). The Flames could have potentially taken over that third Pacific division spot after tonight’s game, but not anymore.

The Flames haven’t released their projected line-up for the night, but if I had to guess, Garnet Hathaway will most likely be in the lineup since the Flames are now 16-5-0 whenever he’s in. And Chad Johnson will most likely get the start seeing how well he’s also been playing as of late. Also I need Johnson to start in net tonight for my hockey pool, so please Flames, start him.

Now, what’s been happening in the world of Flames rookies? Well, we have Matthew Tkachuk who continues to impress not only Flames coaching and management staff, but the rest of the NHL world.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“I wouldn’t have known what to say just because I’d never played in this league,” said Tkachuk, who moved into a tie with Johnny Gaudreau at 27 points for second place on the Flames in scoring. Just two points back of linemate Mikael Backlund. “I know what to expect from myself every night, but I don’t know what to expect from the other teams yet. I probably would have said, ‘Let’s just wait and see.’”

That’s all for now in this edition of Flames Daily. If the Flames manage to win in tonight’s game, they’ll be right on the tail of the Edmonton Oilers.

